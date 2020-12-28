Highlights: In Pakistan’s economic capital Karachi, a recent attack on Chinese citizens was carried out.

Baloch protesting CPEC in Gwadar targeting Chinese citizens in rebel cities

Not only this, Baloch rebels have killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan.

Islamabad

In Pakistan’s economic capital Karachi, there was a deadly attack on Chinese citizens. So far, Chinese citizens have been targeted in Baloch rebel cities opposing the Chinese Naval Base and Deep Sea Port being built under CPEC in Gwadar. Not only this, Baloch rebels have killed 7 Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan.

On the other hand, the Pakistani army and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came under tension due to the increasing attacks of Baloch, are now trying to seal Gwadar with barbed wire wall. According to the report of Asia Nikkei, Baloch insurgents have changed their strategy and now have started targeting the Belt and Road project, Chinese investment and Chinese citizens in the urban areas of the country.

7 Pakistani army personnel killed in Balochistan, Imran Khan accuses India

On Tuesday, a Chinese citizen and his accomplice were killed in a gun attack inside a car showroom on the outskirts of Karachi. They narrowly survived. A week ago another Chinese citizen’s car was blown out of the restaurant in the posh Clifton area of ​​Karachi. Both of these attacks were taken responsibility by the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army.

China is investing 150 billion dollars in Pakistan

The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army issued a statement saying, ‘China and Pakistan are forcibly occupying the land under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. We will keep on attacking to target them. China is investing 150 billion dollars in Pakistan under CPEC. CPEC is the most important part of China’s President Xi Jinping’s Dream Project Belt and Road. Through this, China will have direct access to Arabian Sea.

Baloch people are opposing this nefarious plan of China and Pakistan. He says that the Pakistani government is filling the coffers of the people of Punjab by taking away the natural resources of this region. Security experts say that the Baloch rebels have now made Karachi their base from where they are targeting Chinese citizens. In 2018, the organization was also accused of assaulting the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Turkish firm raided in Pakistan, the company said to the Imran government – apologize immediately

The attacks did not stop despite forming a special force

Pakistan has set up a special force comprising 13700 special commandos to protect the project costing US $ 60 billion. Despite this, attacks on Chinese civilians working in this project are continuously increasing. Baloch Liberation Army’s Majid Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange in June.



Balochistan is strategically important

Balochistan has a strategic position in Pakistan. Baluchistan, the largest province in Pakistan, borders Afghanistan and Iran. Karachi is also in the ranks of these people. A large part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through this province. The Baloch also had control over the Gwadar port, which Pakistan has now handed over to China.