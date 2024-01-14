Balocco responds to Codacons' accusations on Chiara Ferragni's pandoro

Chiara Ferragni's Balocco pandoro cost more because of the pink sugar, the special ribbon and the graphics: this is what Balocco herself declared to Codacons.

The consumer association, which judged the response to be “incredible”, has initiated an injunction against the confectionery company to ensure that all buyers obtain “fair compensation for the damages suffered”.

Codacons then asked Balocco why Chiara Ferragni's pandoro cost over 5 euros more than her traditional product.

Balocco, Codacons reports, responded through its lawyers that “the price difference of 5.69 euros exists between the 'normal' Balocco pandoro (3.68 euros) and the 'Pink Christmas' one (9.37 euro) would be justified by the use of 'peculiar elements' such as the 'closing ribbon', the 'bag containing the pandoro and the display cardboard personalized with the licensed graphics', as well as a 'sachet of pink powder and a cardboard stencil food to be used for the decoration of pandoro”.

An answer that did not convince Codacons which asked Balocco “to provide all the details regarding the higher costs incurred for the pink icing sugar, for the diversified graphics, for the closing ribbon, so as to understand whether these elements can justify a increase in price to the public of +154%”.