Balocco gate, because the Ferragni empire risks falling. The “credibility” factor

Chiara Ferragni despite the passing of the days he continues to be at the center of controversy for the so-called Balocco gate linked to fake charity, which was followed by the second chapter on Easter eggs, always with the same accusations. Which – we read in Milano Finanza – are causing a crisis kingdom by Chiara Ferragni. A empire of over 30 million a year of turnover (data as of 2022) which has started to creak in the last week. First with the Antitrust fine that sanctioned Fenice and Tbs Crew, the companies that control the influencer, with a fine of 1.075 million for unfair commercial practice. Then the Easter eggs also ended up in the crosshairs, about which, but it became known only on Friday 22 December, the Milan Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation a few hours earlier. “What is unusual this time is the persistence of the case“, explains Andrea Barchiesi, CEO of Reputation Manager, “because this crisis is favoring birth of a sort of storytelling“.

According to the expert, it is the prototype of a new case, with dynamics to be studied. “It's being serialized and it has impacts precisely on the core value, because for an influencer the product is herself”, continues Barchiesi, “and when its credibility ceases and its function ethics, why should a brand join? When a value-based influencer becomes a non-value influencer, the problem becomes serious”. On Thursday 21st Safilo – continues Milano Finanza – announced the sudden interruption of the licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of Chiara Ferragni brand eyewear. A terse note explained the decision with the “violation of contractual commitments undertaken by the trademark owner“.

At the request of clarificationsSafilo did not provide further details, but it is presumable to think that the agreement provided for general compliance with principles such as fairness and good faith in conduct, not respected in the Pandoro and Egg affairs. Is Ferragni's activity as an influencer at risk? “Also here it depends on what happensbut he has to rebuild his credibility and it won't be easy”, underlines Barchiesi. “But it is clear that in general this mechanism of fake charity, of which Ferragni has become the lightning rod at this moment, must end“. The risk of a ripple effect and the inevitable consequences millionaires remain among the hypotheses in the field in this Balocco gate which continues to hold sway.

