Balneario Camboriú is a coastal city in the state of Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, famous for its skyscrapers, proud of its quality of life and owner of an opulent style that has made it a magnet for Brazil’s nouveau riche. It is also one of the most conservative corners of the country: in the 2022 elections, former President Jair Bolsonaro swept the board here, with almost 75% of the votes compared to 25% for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Attendees at CPAC, the great far-right convention taking place this weekend in the city, are in their element. Javier Milei, the big star of the congress, was greeted by dozens of fans upon his arrival at the hotel. Businessmen and local authorities are eager to meet him on his first visit to Brazil as President of Argentina.

On Saturday, the governor of Santa Catarina, Bolsonarist Jorginho Mello, welcomed the attendees with a proud swagger: this is the safest state in the country, no one here smokes marijuana, gender-based language is banned in schools, no one sucks on the state’s tits, prisoners in jails work and those who did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 had no problems, he said. Music to the ears of any far-right voter. “We are proud to be the most conservative state in Brazil!” he shouted, to the pride of those present, most of whom were residents of the region.

But Balneario Camboriú is not the prototype of a provincial town closed in on itself. Despite having just over 140,000 inhabitants, in recent years it has become a cosmopolitan trompe l’oeil, a symbol of aspirational luxury, especially for those who amass fortunes from the booming agricultural and livestock sector in the interior of the southern states. Hardly anything remains of the small fishing village or the humble holiday retreat of the first German immigrants who arrived in southern Brazil. The procession of cranes and skyscrapers on the seafront reflects the current boom. Of the 10 tallest buildings in Brazil, eight are here.

The latest source of pride is the Triumph Tower, which at more than 500 metres will be the tallest residential building in the world. The price per square metre is already the most expensive in the country and the snowball gets bigger and bigger every time some celebrity announces investments in the city. In the twin towers of the Yachthouse (pompous English names abound) an illustrious Bolsonarista, Neymar, bought an apartment for 60 million reals (almost 11 million dollars). Another player who is easy to see around here, at least with his face plastered on billboards, is Cristiano Ronaldo, the image of the main local construction company and with million-dollar investments in apartments and commercial establishments.

It is not a city for the followers of “silent luxury”. Here money is on display: marble is the order of the day, the more the better, the gilded finishes, the ostentatious luxury. Although it is one of the safest cities in Brazil, pedestrian streets for leisurely strolling are not exactly abundant, the very expensive imported cars stuck in hellish traffic are the best symbol of status. The idea of ​​meritocracy predominates, it is not difficult to hear arguments such as the one that defends that Santa Catarina works while the northeast of Brazil (poorer and where Lula has his best results) lives at the expense of the State. Religion is also an important ingredient that tilts everything towards the right. Every year, the congress of the Gideões Misionarios da Última Hora, an evangelical denomination, brings together more than 100,000 people in the neighbouring city of Camboriú.

The posturing of this holiday destination has an ironic downside. The desire to accumulate towers facing the sea has turned its beach into a gloomy place. In the afternoon, the shade reaches the sand up to six hours before the sun sets. It is better to go for a swim in the morning, although you have to be careful: most beaches have serious levels of pollution. The causes are in the inequality that the skyscrapers hide: in the neighbouring cities there are hardly any sewers, all the dirt from the houses goes to the Camboriú River, and from the river straight to the sea. Even so, the city has managed to position itself as the place to go. In 2024 it expects to receive four million tourists, 15% more than last year. Part of the success is explained by the fact that it has become a kind of mecca for Brazilian conservatives.

It is in this cardboard fantasy scenario that the youngest of the Bolsonaro clan will take his first steps in politics. The former president’s sons have all been strategically placed for years: Carlos is a councillor in Rio de Janeiro; Flávio, a senator; and Eduardo, a deputy and a great architect of the international connections of the Brazilian far right. Now, Renan Bolsonaro, 26, is preparing to become a councillor in Balneario Camboriú in the municipal elections that Brazil will hold in October. Renan is accused of money laundering and his best-known merit is being a great video game player. He has always lived in Rio de Janeiro, but in the city chosen to make the leap into politics there is no room for risk. He is expected to become a councillor with a record vote.

