Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 7:20 pm

Anyone who thinks that the highest price per square meter among residential properties in the country is in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro is wrong. The two cities are not even part of the podium, composed, respectively, by Balneário Camboriú (SC), Itapema (SC) and Vitória (ES). The capital of São Paulo appears in fourth place, followed by Florianópolis, Itajaí and Rio de Janeiro. The information is from the July ranking of this year prepared by FipeZAP+.

While the prices per square meter of real estate in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are R$10,549 and R$9,926, respectively, Balneário Camboriú leads the way, with an average price of R$12,335.

According to experts consulted by the Estadãowhich increases the price in the city, a tourist destination for celebrities like Neymar, is the development of the region, the ease of access via roads and airports and the high demand for apartments.

Fernando de Mello Franco, professor at FAU Mackenzie and former Municipal Secretary of Urban Planning of São Paulo (2013-16), says that real estate in the coastal region of Santa Catarina has high prices due to factors that go beyond the search for a place to live or spend the holidays.

“The price of a square meter in Balneário Camboriú is not a matter of housing deficit, as it can happen due to supply and demand. The city is related to the summer, and also to the investments made in extending the beach.” According to him, what impacts real estate prices is not so much the value of the cubic meter of concrete, a tabulated commodity, but the location. “Prices on the coast of Santa Catarina have a lot to do with the competition for the beach and the landscape.”

At the end of July, the renowned construction company FG Empreendimentos launched a commercial starring none other than the icon of Portuguese football, Cristiano Ronaldo. The focus of advertising, aimed at attracting customers abroad, was on the One Tower project. Launched in December last year, the tallest residential building in Latin America is 290 meters high and has 84 floors. With 20 leisure areas, each apartment was sold for around R$ 15 million.

The development is not currently the most expensive in the region. FG Empreendimentos itself has properties for sale for up to R$ 65 million. The most expensive available is a penthouse apartment in the Titanium building. With the next launches, the company will present apartments worth up to R$ 120 million to the market.

On the Zap Imóveis platform, land of 5,000 m² is sold for R$45 million, and 84,000 m² for R$140 million. Finished apartments are also announced with values ​​between R$ 8 million and R$ 12 million.

In Itapema, a unit facing the sea in the Palazzo del Mare building, with 300 m², costs R$ 5 million. In Vitória, the apartment on the top floor of the Life Garden building also costs R$5 million.

Cyro Naufel, institutional director of Grupo Lopes, considers that the highlight of cities outside the Rio-SP axis at the top of the FipeZap+ ranking can be explained by the diversity of houses and apartments sold in these capitals.

“In real estate, São Paulo goes from A to Z. When we talk about the average, it is impaired when evaluating much smaller places. For statistical purposes, the first placed have lower price variation, which makes the average high in statistical reasoning. Because they have a high average, there are very strong price spikes. For this reason, even though they are small towns, the average was above SP”, says Naufel.

“Vitória had a big development last year with apartments being sold at R$ 20,000 per square meter. Vitória, just like Vila Velha, is a city that gained local value, not because of tourists,” he says.

In São Paulo, one of the highlights of the luxury residential market is Bueno Brandão 257, in Vila Nova Conceição. The square meter costs R$ 50 thousand, and each apartment costs from R$ 25 million. The building will have 22 apartments of 500 m², a ground floor unit of 711 m² and a duplex penthouse of 923 m², with an expected overall sales value of R$ 575 million.

Even is betting on the development called Casa Alto de Pinheiros. The building is an eight-minute walk from Parque Villa-Lobos, and each resident is entitled to four parking spaces and four suites. There are 52 units with 327 square meters (m²) and another four duplex units with 577 m². Each apartment costs R$ 9 million.

Luiz França, president of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), says that municipalities with more economic development generate a spiral of demand and appreciation of the square meter. “Cities with diversified economies and strong business activity generally offer more jobs and opportunities, which attracts people who are willing to invest in real estate in the region, thus boosting prices”, says França.

According to the FipeZap index, which evaluates 50 cities in the country, the average price of residential properties rose 5.61% in the last 12 months through June. The high was above the IPCA, which rose 3.8% in the period, and the IGP-M, which fell 7.72%.

In view of the beginning of the trend of falling interest rates in the country, property prices are likely to remain unchanged or increase until they reach a stabilization point in the coming months. “There may be room for price increases, but not initially. To maintain the liquidity of the sale, the buyer’s income needs to improve. It’s no use raising the price and not selling. The increase now tends to be less steep than it has been in recent years”, says Naufel.

Property as an investment

For Franco, from Mackenzie, the increase in construction of buildings in cities, as foreseen, for example, in the new Master Plan of São Paulo, should not reduce the average price per square meter due to a tendency to sell properties as a form of investment, to receive rent.

“The market always says that the offer increases and the price drops. Historically, what we see is that, where there is a greater volume of real estate production, there is not only an offer of apartments, but also a transport line that connects to points such as universities or stadiums. The demand is not for residents, it is for investors. The compensation logic is from AirBnB. It is the financialization of real estate. The more valued an area is, the more people it will attract,” he says.

França, from Abraint, states that real estate investment is an attractive option for those seeking security and profitability. “Real estate offers an additional advantage as it is less impacted by financial crises. While variable income assets suffer significant declines during times of crisis, property prices are less affected, which makes this option safer for investors. Finally, the drop in interest rates and the prospect of further reductions in the Selic rate create a favorable environment for investing in real estate, valuing them even more”, he says.

If this is a trend in the country’s big cities, there is an opposite wave in Balneário Camboriú. According to the manager of commercial planning and marketing at FG Empreendimentos, Patricia Fernandes, people who buy real estate in the city today tend to use them as homes.

“A few years ago, we had a 70-30 investor-to-resident ratio. Today, that ratio is nearly 50-50. People started to use real estate more, especially after the pandemic, ”she says.