Seaside resorts, the last resort for the Meloni government. Here’s the plan for “resource scarcity”

The government Melons on seaside it does not give up. There majority on the right it is compact and does not want to give in to pressure from Europe. Meloni is now thinking of a new rule precisely for this purpose overcome the Brussels findings. It is – reports Repubblica – one lifebuoy arrangementto be included in a decree or more easily in a bill already under consideration by the Chambers, which opens up the possibility of banning most of the Italian coasts at the moment not subject to concession: a percentage of coastline that would amount to about 67 percentaccording to a mapping that is now used to demonstrate that there is no such thing as “resource scarcity” underlying the directive Bolkestein which our government, according to Brussels, is not respecting.

It’s a outstretched hand – continues Repubblica – ai dealers who put pressure on Palazzo Chigi. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke about it with the deputy prime ministers Antonio, among others Tajani and Matthew Salviniwho is already rejoicing: “Forward united in defense of work, beaches and the Italian sea“. But it is a solution that still has to pass the scrutiny of EU technicians. Also on the table of a double Chigi summit is the question of ratification of the ESM. Meloni confirmed that the green light can only come if the project ends positively negotiations on the stability pactwith more favorable conditions for Italy.

