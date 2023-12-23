Genoa – Approved by the municipal council, on the proposal of the councilor for State Maritime and Urban Planning Mario Mascia, the policy act regarding maritime state concessions for tourist-seaside activities. «The policy act is in line with the action carried out so far by the municipal administration – declares councilor Mascia in a note – taking up the thread of the 2021 council resolution with which, in agreement with the local Prosecutor's Office of the Republic, the process of preliminary acts preparatory to the public tender procedure for the assignment of concessions had begun. Our option, unprecedented at a national level, is fully consistent with the choice made last summer to return the free beach of Capo Marina to the use of all citizens, on the basis of an agreement for partial renunciation of the areas by the concessionaires, not without the opening of the passage for the passage on the shoreline with Bagni San Nazaro, for which consumer and user associations had been fighting for decades, with Stefano Salvetti's Adiconsum in the lead. The sea belongs to everyone, the accessibility of the beaches also for people with disabilities and the free access to the shoreline are rights that must be safeguarded and encouraged, the protection works at sea, also in light of the devastating effects of the latest storms, are a absolute priority also for the concessionaires, just as the conformity of the new seaside facilities with the current regulations on urban planning, construction and landscaping is an indispensable requirement for us, meaning zero tolerance against abuse. For this reason we have decided to assign to all holders of state maritime concessions for tourist-seaside activities the deadline of 30 April 2024 for the presentation of the project documentation”.

In particular, the approved resolution establishes the guidelines on the projects that they will have to cover: the redevelopment and safety of the bathing facilities located within the areas covered by the concession, in compliance with current regulations on urban planning, construction and landscaping; the creation and implementation of works that ensure all citizens, with particular regard to people with disabilities, free and free access to the sea for bathing, free transit to reach and walk along the shoreline in front of the area included in the concession and the use of the beaches under concession even outside the bathing season; the construction and implementation of coastal defense works to protect both the concession structures and, more generally, the coastline and public works and structures behind the concession areas.

The projects will be given an adequate form of publicity, proceeding, in the event of competing observations and requests, to the drafting and publication of notices for the new assignment of the concessions in question in accordance with the regulations set out in the current Navigation Code and the principles set out in art. referred to in the art. 4, c. 2, letter. e) Law 118/2022.

«Given the objective impossibility of concluding the selective procedures by December 31st – explains councilor Mascia – the option adopted by the Municipality of Genoa, making use of the option set out in art. 3 c. 1 of Law no. 118 of 5.8.2022, is therefore that of defer the expiry date of existing concessions for the time strictly necessary to conclude the procedures and, in any case, no later than 31 December 2024, unless subsequent legislation with different content comes into force in the meantime. It is a technical deferral that is not an end in itself but firmly anchored to precise and predetermined terms and contents of principle, with a view to pursuing the public interest. This decision is the result of multiple discussions initiated over a year ago with the beach resort unions, with individual operators and their lawyers and at the meetings most recently held on 13 and 20 December. On these occasions some projects have already been presented as proof of the strong interest that this path has also aroused in the category”.