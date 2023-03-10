ROME. New dough for the Meloni government on the already compromised beach resort dossier. In fact, a ruling by the Council of State has arrived which stops the extension without tender of the concessions because “it is in frontal conflict” with the Bolkestein directive and must therefore be “disapplied by any organ of the State”.

A sentence awaited by the executive, Palazzo Chigi informs us. But that further complicates the game after the reminder arrived from the Quirinale with the letter to the Chambers that accompanied the promulgation of the Milleproroghe decree.

In fact, on 24 February, Il Colle asked the government to intervene and review the rules that postponed the tendering of concessions by one year. A rule on which the executive was already ready to intervene in the approval stage in the Senate but on which Forza Italia and the Lega have in fact raised a wall.

And, even today, the two majority parties claim those choices while the opposition goes on the attack. “Hands off the bathing establishments,” says the senator Maurice Gasparri. «The sentence of the Council of State – underlines the vice president of the Northern League Senate Gian Marco Centinaio – does not surprise us. But we claim the rule and the right of Parliament to legislate. All the more reason after this pronouncement, we invite the government to speed up the mapping of the coasts”.

After the mapping – this is the line – it will be demonstrated that “the Italian coasts cannot be considered a scarce resource and, consequently, state concessions are not covered by the Bolkestein directive”, a “political battle” to be fought in Brussels and on which ” we also invite the allies to do the same”. This is the thesis that the entrepreneurs of the sector also support.

«The one-year extension – he points out Christian Tomei, national coordinator of CNA Balneari – is functional for mapping our coasts to detect the degree of availability of the resource. It is important to do this as soon as possible”. The majority will have to move in this direction, also continuing with the interlocutions opened at European level. An organic reform is needed – the center-right thinks – to resolve the issue once and for all and this too will be served by the table at Palazzo Chigi envisaged by the Milleproroghe which will have to provide, among other things, for the mapping.

The interested categories will also be heard who ask, moreover, for certainties through an overall reform. «A law of organic reform of the matter is urgently needed – underlines the Sib (Italian bathing union) – which strikes a correct balance between the need for greater competition and the safeguarding of the rights of currently operating concessionaires». Meanwhile, the opposition goes on the attack. “The government is the victim of its propaganda,” attacks the Dem Peter DeLuca. M5s, with the senator Marco Croattispeaks of «another resounding “beating”» for the centre-right.

“It’s hard to stay in government if you made promises during the election campaign that you can’t or don’t know how to keep,” he comments Mara Carfagna. While the Greens, who have announced a dossier to the EU for the infringement procedure, speak of a “hard defeat of the government which fought in defense of privileges”.