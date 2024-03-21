Genoa – “We have decided to extend the deadline for the presentation of projects by concessionaires to July 15th to meet the request in this sense formulated by the seaside union, also for the purposes of waiving the request for precautionary suspension of the procedure about to be decided by the TAR at the hearing on March 22nd”. This was announced by the councilor for State Maritime Property Mario Masciaproponent of the resolution approved by the municipal council regarding state concessions for tourist and seaside activities.

“Our primary intent – explains Mascia – is safeguard public interests underlying the assignment of state concessions, sparing the municipal administration any legal disputes and the finalization, by 31 December 2024, of the public procedure with the assignment of the beach concessions. I am 26 appeals to the TAR presented by beach concessionaires at the deadline for the presentation of the projects on 30 April. Net of this temporal adjustment – continues Mascia – we note with satisfaction that the correctness, from every point of view, of the ongoing public procedure, as set up and activated by the Municipality of Genoa, has not been questioned in the slightest. Indeed, it was appreciated because, immediately, allows existing concessionaires to be assured of the validity of the concession title in view of the upcoming bathing season and, in the medium term, by the end of the year, it will ensure that entrepreneurs, who will be assigned state concessions starting from 1 January 2025, will finally be able to have a certain, long-lasting and economically sustainable time horizon for the exercise of tourist-recreational activities on the Genoese coast”.