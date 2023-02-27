Seaside concessions, EU: “Transparency and fair competition would give legal certainty and stimulate investments”

After the recall of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the balneari case, the European executive returns to the dispute. “We have learned from the press that the conversion into law of the ‘Milleproroghe decree’, which would further extend – at least until 31 December 2024 – the current bathing concessions in Italy, was promulgated by the President of the Italian Republic with reservations, in particular in relation to “profiles of incompatibility with European law” of this provision. The Commission will now carefully evaluate the content and effects of the measure, which has not yet been notified, in order to assess the appropriate follow-up,” said the European Commission spokeswoman.

“The Commission has closely followed the developments in Italy of the regulatory system on beach concessions, the subject of a pending infringement proceeding launched in December 2020 and which had led to a first important step with the adoption of the competition law in July 2022. We take this opportunity to reiterate that EU law requires that national rules ensure equal treatment of service providers without any direct or indirect advantage for any specific operator, promote innovation and fair competition, provide for a fair return on investment carried out and protect against the risk of monopolisation of public resources for the benefit of consumers and businesses”.

