Balneari, Briatore: “It would be right for me to pay 500,000 euros. We have always paid little or nothing”

“It would be fair if I paid 500 thousand euros as a concession”. Flavio Briatore returns to the issue of concessions and says he is in favor of a more onerous regime for seaside resorts.

“Of course, we have always paid little or nothing to state property,” he admitted to Corriere della Sera, calling for the tendering of part of the concessions. “Families who live only on that concession must be protected as much as possible. For me they shouldn’t even do auctions. The others do: criteria are set and then the competitions are held”, argues Briatore.

The danger to be avoided for the entrepreneur is that few large groups end up winning the concessions. “What happened in Saint Tropez? Three large groups agreed and took all the beaches. And they threw out all the family businesses,” said the 72-year-old from Cuneo, owner of Twiga. The same factory in Forte dei Marmi in which Daniela Santanchè also had shares before becoming Minister of Tourism in the new Meloni government.

“I also told Daniela, who was my partner before becoming minister,” she said in an interview with Gian Antonio Stella. “I would start from the value of the area, because Catanzaro Mare is one thing and Portofino another. Then I’d do a whole umbrella. It doesn’t take a genius to count umbrellas. A few months and the mapping is done”, added Briatore,

“I know that the League and the Fdl are very sensitive on the subject. And that’s not good, because you keep the system locked down. On the other hand, what are you doing? However, they also march on the other side. On Citizenship Income. Or not?”, the opinion of Briatore, already in the past in favor of a fee of 100 thousand euros a year for his factory. After four years the figure has risen to half a million, one twentieth of what he says he invoiced last year with Twiga, ie “ten million euros”.

The issue of concessions has returned to the center of controversy after the government’s attempt to force the European ban on the extensions of concessions, which will expire on December 31st this year. Last week the Council of State reiterated that even the last extension inserted by the majority in the Milleproroghe decree will have to be “disapplied by any organ of the State”.