Genoa – «The government strikes a blow concessions from Italian seaside resorts». The councilor and coordinator of the table on maritime state property of the Conference of the Regions Marco Scajola met this morning via videoconference with the maritime state property councilors of all the Italian regions. At the center of the debate is the theme of Bolkestein Directive and the next expiry of the extension on concessions, scheduled for 31 December 2023.

«A meeting to take stock of a delicate and important situation, which concerns beyond 35,000 companies throughout Italy, rooted and traditional businesses – explains Scajola – The Regions, as always, continue to express a single and unitary message: the issue of maritime state concessions, in this case, is not only technical, but also and above all political. A is needed political confrontation with the governmentand to know what the Executive’s position on the matter is: for this reason, after today’s meeting, I will shortly write a letter to the President of the Conference of Regions Massimiliano Fedriga to take action to schedule a meeting. Unfortunately, there isn’t much time.”

«This proposed route – adds Scajola – is shared by all regions. The work of the National Technical Table was fruitful thanks to the in-depth and valuable contribution of the regional officials, despite the fact that the political representatives of the Regions were not allowed to intervene. The results have given, obviously, only technical indications, which however at this point make it necessary for the Government to express a political choice, to be made as quickly as possible: municipalities and businesses cannot be left alone ».

The technical table set up by the government on 5 October highlighted how 67% of the coasts Italians would be free from concessions and therefore the requirement of scarcity of the resource would not exist to apply the Bolkestein also to the beaches currently under concession. But the government will have to discuss this approach with the European Union. In the meantime, the latest milleproroghe decree has extended the concessions until the end of 2024.