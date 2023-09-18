The French brand Balmain has suffered the theft of a large part of its next collection just 10 days before the start of Paris fashion week, which is held in the French capital from September 25 to October 3. More than fifty luxury garments designed by the creative director of the French brand, Olivier Rousteing, have been kidnapped on the morning of this Sunday, September 17 upon arrival at the Paris airport. The spring/summer 2024 collection show is scheduled for October 27. And the designer assures that it still stands despite the blow suffered.

“Our delivery was hijacked. The truck was stolen. Thank God, the driver is safe. A lot of people have worked very hard to make this collection happen. We’re redoing everything, but this is so disrespectful. So many workers, suppliers, my team and me. Please be careful, this is the world we live in.” This is the message you shared Oliver Rousteing through his social networks, and that has revolutionized the fashion industry. Immediately, many designers and well-known textile companies have turned to the firm and the designer, publicly showing their support and denouncing the unpleasant event.

In his statement, Rousteing, 38, indicated that he received a warning call in which the driver of the truck transporting the clothes warned that he had been kidnapped by a group of people while driving towards the entrance to the French capital. The creative designer of Balmain has assured that despite the theft, the parade scheduled for September 27 will not be suspended or postponed. The firm’s team works around the clock to have everything ready before one of the events of the year in Paris begins. Olivier Rousteing has been working in women’s fashion since 2009, and two years later he became artistic director of this house. “We will work even more days and nights, together with suppliers, to try to remake everything. But it is really disrespectful,” he lamented in his statement. “I love my Balmain team and we will not give up,” ends the message published on his Instagram, a social network on which he has almost 10 million followers.

As seen in your store on-line, Balmain is a particularly sought-after brand. The theft means numerous losses for the company, which they have not made public at the moment. A jacket from the French brand has an average price of more than 4,000 euros, pants 2,000 euros, and a t-shirt about 500 euros. The French firm is controlled by Mayhoola, an investment vehicle backed by the Qatari royal family.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the most important events in the industry due to its important history and also because it is the birthplace of some of the most iconic houses, such as Chanel, Dior, Givenchy or Louis Vuitton. In addition, all the world’s great designers come together every year during the event. It is the showcase of haute couture and continues to be a key reference in the world of design. We will have to wait to see what the brand surprises with on the 27th of this month, a parade that will be different from what was planned but with added value: remanufacturing stolen garments against the clock.