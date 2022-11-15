EA and Criterion Games have announced a partnership with Paris-based fashion house Balmain to release Need for Speed ​​Unbound x Balmain footwear and bespoke in-game content for the game when it releases on December 2. The collaboration brings a new and special version of the B-IT Slider to the footwear capsule collection, with a limited edition of 100 pairs of the new design available on the house’s website from 14 December. The two partners have also teamed up to introduce in-game rival Eleonore, who can be seen wearing a special Balmain-designed dress, from the Fall 2022 collection, when she’s not zipping around Lakeshore in style inside a one-of-a-kind supercar from she. Players can also collect four Balmain clothing items, including a jacket, jeans and B-IT Sliders. Need for Speed ​​Unbound and Need for Speed ​​Unbound Palace Edition will be available starting December 2, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store.