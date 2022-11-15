EA and Criterion Games have announced a partnership with Paris-based fashion house Balmain to release Need for Speed Unbound x Balmain footwear and bespoke in-game content for the game when it releases on December 2. The collaboration brings a new and special version of the B-IT Slider to the footwear capsule collection, with a limited edition of 100 pairs of the new design available on the house’s website from 14 December. The two partners have also teamed up to introduce in-game rival Eleonore, who can be seen wearing a special Balmain-designed dress, from the Fall 2022 collection, when she’s not zipping around Lakeshore in style inside a one-of-a-kind supercar from she. Players can also collect four Balmain clothing items, including a jacket, jeans and B-IT Sliders. Need for Speed Unbound and Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will be available starting December 2, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store.
