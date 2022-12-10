Harry Kane, after England lost the match against France. LEE SMITH (REUTERS)

Dear Martin:

The most common play in Mexican soccer is the lateral pass: I return the ball to you to comment on what happened yesterday. The planet collected heart attacks with last-minute draws!

For Croatia, football is a nuisance that is resolved with penalties. They have never lost in that ordeal. What is admirable is that in that rough team Modric plays another game. You do well to highlight it. There are players who stand out more from their teammates than from their opponents.

Modric reminds Hagi, who in France 98 taught an individual class in the middle of Romania, but ran out of air at minute 70. On the other hand, Modric has an exhausted face but he doesn’t get tired. This contradiction accentuates his leadership. His dark circles are those of a shepherd who watches over his flock.

And since we are talking about a great 10, we must once again praise Messi. Against the Netherlands, he created a gap with a pass that only he could conceive of. At this point in his teaching, it is enough for him to walk to distribute wonders. I remember something Menotti said when he was a footballer. When a teammate asked him to chase an opponent, he replied: “In addition to playing, should I run?”

The game also brought me a phrase from a Dutch friend: “The only thing we know how to do is paint and hit each other.” The orange team doesn’t master chiaroscuro, but it meets the requirement to hit.

And his stroke of genius came at the last minute, showing that mischief is not a Latin heritage. It is possible that the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu was left wanting to send cards this Christmas because he distributed them painstakingly on the field and concluded regulation time with a free kick. It seemed like a shot of anguish, but the Dutch know how to deny reality. With the cunning of those who gain ground from the sea, they leaked a ball for Weghorst to finish off two meters from the goalkeeper. The person in charge of marking it was Enzo Fernández, something strange for an offensive hitch. Why was Otamendi not there? The enigma confirms that the great plays end on the field but not in the imagination.

Unlike Brazil, which began its penalty shootout with the young Rodrygo, Argentina showed that even Goddess Fortune respects the hierarchy: the first to shoot was Messi, who easily converted his second penalty of the night.

It was a relief that in today’s games there was no definition on penalties. Suffering for only 90 minutes is a balm for neurotics. Morocco had surprised in the group stage and by beating Spain. Although repeated astonishment becomes a habit, he was not a favorite against Portugal. Against all odds, they became the first African team to reach the semi-finals, although you already pointed out that this is Africa in exile, since 14 of their players come from other countries.

You fairly praised the goalkeepers of Croatia and Argentina. The same cannot be said of Diogo Costa. In previous matches he had compromised the ball by playing it with his feet and today he came up blank for En-Nesyri to finish off with a header. There is no therapy that redeems the goalkeeper from his mistake. In 1950, Moacyr Barbosa did not save a decisive shot in the Maracana final. Thirty years later, a lady pointed him out on the street and told her son: “This is the man who made a country cry.” Costa’s state of mind is only compared to the face of his coach, Fernando Santos, made for sadness.

And then came the match with the most football in the quarterfinals: France-England. In a night of paradoxes, England played wonderfully and lost, and Kane was his best player and his executioner, sending the second penalty awarded by the referee to the clouds.

When Churchill was asked what he thought of the French, he said with aplomb: “I don’t know all of them.” England knew Mbappé so well that he assigned him three staggered markers. Meanwhile, Giroud played unknown and appeared to seal the game.

France reached the World Cup handicapped by injuries to Nkundu, the Bundesliga scoring leader, Benzema, Pogba, Kimpembé, Lucas Hernández and Kanté. Even so, the Blues looked strong, but England’s good play put them to shame.

France attacks better than it defends and Morocco defends better than it attacks. Perhaps the winner of that semifinal is not the one who shows his virtues the most, but rather his weaknesses the least.

