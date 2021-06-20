At 3:00 p.m. Spain was playing part of their options in group A. They needed a favor from Sweden to finish first and get rid of the round of 16 crossing, but Belarus overwhelmed the Scandinavian team (54-78) and the National Team will not have the day off today: they will have to earn their right to finish in the top eight against Montenegro (21:00, Tdp).

Spain’s path to the medals was already half defined before the game. If he won, in the second round he would face Dubljevic’s Montenegro and the next stepIn case of victory, it would be the fearsome Serbia of Brooks and Vasic (single Milovanovic and Petrovic). One side of the table, a priori, more difficult than expected with a defeat: Italy and then Belarus. But Spain does not like to lose anything: that has been made clear during all these years in which one medal after another has been hung. What’s more, since Mondelo took over the reins of the team in the summer of 2012, he has only lost two games in a Eurobasket.: the semi-final against France in 2015 and its debut in Valencia on Thursday against Belarus. His balance scares: 31-2.

Spain started very well with balls to Ndour, although the great shock in the first round was the entry into the court of Silvia Domínguez. The little genius from Avenida sat down with 10 points and without a miss on the shot (2/2 in shots of two and 2/2 in triples). And he also guided the team very well. In that initial round, the National Team had achieved eight baskets and all of them had been someone’s pass: 8 assists. Spain moved the ball well, ran when it could and squeezed in defense.

Ndour set the maximum (29-16, min. 16), but there the team deflated a bit. Partial 0-8 for Slovakia that began to add three at a time and find interior corridors. With two minutes to go, Spain felt the Slovak breath on the neck (33-30), but managed to go to rest seven up thanks to a triple by Leo Rodríguez (39-32). By the way, Paula Ginzo’s debut with 43 seconds left.

In the third quarter, Spain killed the match. He came out in a rush with good minutes from Laura Gil, who put the +22 (56-34). And also from Ouviña, from Cazorla … all had their moment in a day in which the Selection was very successful of three (10/20). Spain flies, although with an intermediate stop: today they play the eighth against Montenegro.