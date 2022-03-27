Third victory in the space of a week for the world champion Elisa Balsamo. The Italian cyclist, member of Trek-Segafredo and Fiamme Oro, won the women’s Gent-Wevelgem sprint. The blue, 24 years old from Cuneo, won ahead of the Dutch Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), second, and the Lombard Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT), third. This is, as mentioned, the third success in eight days in the WorldTour women’s circuit after those obtained, again in the sprint, last Sunday at the Alfredo Binda Trophy and Thursday at Bruges-La Panne.