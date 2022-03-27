After the Binda trophy and the Bruges-La Panne, the world champion leaves no way out even in the women’s classic. Week to frame for the 24-year-old from Trek Segafredo
Third victory in the space of a week for the world champion Elisa Balsamo. The Italian cyclist, member of Trek-Segafredo and Fiamme Oro, won the women’s Gent-Wevelgem sprint. The blue, 24 years old from Cuneo, won ahead of the Dutch Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), second, and the Lombard Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ceratizit-WNT), third. This is, as mentioned, the third success in eight days in the WorldTour women’s circuit after those obtained, again in the sprint, last Sunday at the Alfredo Binda Trophy and Thursday at Bruges-La Panne.
Order of arrival
–
1. Elisa Balsamo (ITA / Trek), 159 km in 4 h02: 12.
2. Marianne Vos (NED / Jumbo) st
3. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (ITA / Ceratizit) st
4. Lotte Kopecky (BEL / SD Worx) at
5. Emma Norsgaard (DEN / Movistar) st
6. Marta Bastianelli (ITA / UAE) st
7. Susanne Andersen (NOR / Uno-X) st 9. Silvia Persico (ITA / Valcar) st 10. Clara Copponi (FRA / FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine) st
March 27, 2022 (change March 27, 2022 | 22:03)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Balm #Sprint #success #GentWevelgem
Leave a Reply