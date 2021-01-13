He Seville fell before him Atlético de Madrid confirming that he is better than his peers but worse than his superiors. What works against teams like him Villarreal and the Real society falls short in scenarios like Wanda, where half failure is punished with two goals and where to score you have to mature the play as if it were a bullfighting task. And bullfighter, bullfighter, in Seville yesterday he was only Kooundé.

The Serie ‘The prince of Bel Air’ left an iconic scene in which the coach Smiley explained to his basketball team what to do during the game: “Balls to Will”. This should have influenced Lopetegui, in which all the balls were for Koundé, the authentic crack of a Sevilla in which it would take three or four like the French to look Atlético in the eye.