Due to the deadly corona virus, the games are being held around the world with tight security and many restrictions but some players make a mistake. First class cricketer Mitch Claydon of England also made a similar mistake due to which he was suspended. .

Claydon has been suspended by his county team Sussex for allegedly installing a sanitizer on the ball. 37-year-old Australian-born Pacer Clayden was accused of putting a sanitizer on the ball during a match against Middlesex last month. He took three wickets in this match.

