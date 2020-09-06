Due to the deadly corona virus, the games are being held around the world with tight security and many restrictions but some players make a mistake. First class cricketer Mitch Claydon of England also made a similar mistake due to which he was suspended. .
See,
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has initiated an investigation into the matter. Sussex said on its website, ‘Mitch Claydon is suspended until the outcome of the ECB’s investigation into allegations of putting a sanitizer on the ball during our match against Middlesex. No further comment can be made at this time. ‘
In practice, whose ball was hit by six, he bowled Dhoni ‘revenge’
The ICC and the boards of various countries have prohibited the use of saliva on the ball to shine the ball under stringent health regulations amid Corona virus epidemics, but have also not approved the use of any other artificial substance. Due to this suspension, it will not play in the team’s next Bob Willis Trophy match against experienced fast bowler Surrey. (Input from agency)
.
Leave a Reply