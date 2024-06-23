The vote for the Democratic Party will serve to relaunch the fight against government reforms





Polls open in 101 municipalities for the second round of the local elections. The sentiment in the Democratic Party and in general in Centre-left it is excellent and the impression is that of a clear victory that can relaunch the opposition also on a national level against the government’s reforms: differentiated regional autonomy, premiership and justice reform with the separation of careers.

The main challenges in the runoffs will be those of Florence, Bari and Perugia but also those of Campobasso and Potenza as well as those of Lecce and Caltanissetta should be followed. In total there are 14 capitals called to choose the mayor. Today the polling stations will remain open until 11pm and then, on Monday, they will reopen at 7am and close at 3pm when the counting of ballots will begin immediately.

The centre-left, which won in the first round in 10 capitals, is aiming for full spoils while the centre-right, which won 5 capitals a fortnight ago, tries to overturn the result or at least close the gap. But the air in the government parties is one of defeat, also due to the abstention which usually penalizes the party the most Centre-right.

TO Florence, the candidate Sara Funaro, strong with 43% obtained two weeks ago, will face the center-right candidate Eike Schmidt, who achieved 32.86%. In recent days, Funaro has received the support of the M5S candidate, Lorenzo Masi, and the IV candidate, Stefania Saccardi, while her opponent will be able to count on the support of the ‘reconstituted’ Florentine and Tuscany DC.

TO Bari the broad field comes into play after the candidate of the Democratic Party, Vito Leccese, who obtained 48% of the votes in the first round, made an agreement with Michele Laforgia who in the first round was the candidate of the Pentastellati and Avs. The challenge lies with Fabio Romito who stopped at 29% fifteen days ago. Barring a miracle, the centre-left’s victory seems certain.

For the seat of mayor of Perugia, the game is open and whatever happens, from Monday the Umbrian capital will have the first mayor in its history. The duel is between Vittoria Ferdinandi, supported by the ‘very broad’ camp and Margherita Scoccia, supported by the centre-right. In the first round Ferdinandi came ahead by one margin: 49% compared to her rival’s 48.3%. The Democratic Party is optimistic and aims to wrest Perugia from the centre-right by aiming for abstention.

TO Campobasso the center-right candidate Aldo De Benedittis in the first round came close to 50%, trailing his opponent Marialuisa Forte by 16. The latter, however, obtained the support of the candidate Pino Ruta, 20% of the vote obtained on 10 June and supported by three civic lists. Open challenge here.

In the match for mayor of Lecce, the center-right candidate, former minister Adriana Poli Bortoni missed out on victory in the first round by a handful of votes after the recount, will have to deal with the outgoing mayor Carlo Salvemini, center-left candidate. Also in this case an open challenge even if the Center-Right says it is optimistic in this case

Finally a Power the race for mayor is between Francesco Fanelli (centre-right) and Vincenzo Telesca (centre-left). In the first round Fanelli (Lega, outgoing vice-president of the Lucanian council) reached 40.6% against the 32.4 of the outgoing municipal councilor Telesca. The Democratic Party is sure of the comeback and very confident.