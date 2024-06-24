Ballots, interview with Gigliuto

Shock for the government? Signal to Giorgia Meloni? The questions arose after the ballot which saw the centre-left clearly win in several capitals such as Florence, Bari, Perugia, Campobasso and Potenza.



Affaritaliani.it interviewed Livio Gigliuto, president of the Piepoli Institute, for analyze the second round of the administrative vote in those cities left in the balance after the first call to the polls.

It was a session that “tells us the opportunities that the Center-Left has if it goes together” and “the importance of doing the electoral campaign well” which, even when starting from a disadvantage, can determine victory, as in the case of Vittoria Ferdinandi in Perugia.

Center-left very well in the run-offs, a signal to Meloni?

Each city has its own story. Bari and Florence were two very avoidable second rounds. In the centre-left, if we put together all the votes received by the candidates of that world, I believe they were at 60% in Florence already in the first round and in Bari even higher. The opposite happened in Lecce, Poli Bortone is a bit of a surprise. So I would be careful to give a national meaning, because Bari and Lecce are in the same region.

So?

The case that is least talked about, but which politically represents a real laboratory, is Perugia. The centre-right is outgoing there and the mayor Andrea Romizzi had a good level of appreciation. There were two interesting things: the first is the Campo largo, the Centre-left presented itself with a very broad coalition without dispersing votes and giving the sense of unity that the voters like very much, and then the candidate, Vittoria Ferdinandi, who performed very well in the election campaign, recovering and finishing ahead.

Did autonomy and the premiership influence this vote?

These were discussions that had already been in the air before. I believe more in the historicity of this country. If the centre-right wins in the political elections, often in the subsequent local elections, for automatic compensation, the electorate rebalances a bit. I wouldn’t give a national explanation to this local vote.

Are many female mayors elected, Meloni-Schlein effect?

They are all the result of a normalization effect on the country. Also Meloni and Schlein. A gender rebalancing that represents good news. Meloni has certainly broken the glass ceiling. Not so much Prime Minister Meloni, but Meloni party leader.

Adriana Poli Bortone (Centre-right) wins in Lecce at 80. Well done or disaster for Carlo Salvemini, the opponent?

Salvemini lost by one point. It’s not a disaster. Poli Bortone probably also managed to speak to a portion of Salvemini’s electorate. Not to be a centre-right candidate only. This is unexpected. But Poli Bortone has a history of transversality in that territory.