A total of 25.2 million voters come this Sunday to vote for the next president of Peru for the period 2021-2026, among the candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, after the opening of the polling stations at the national level and abroad.

Castillo asked his fellow citizens to participate this Sunday in the elections with calm and sanity, with respect to the results that the day brings and thinking of voting so that “Peru wins.”

Castillo expressed himself this way from his home in Tacabamba, in the Andean region of Cajamarca, during the traditional breakfast with which Peruvian political candidates offer to the press on each election Sunday together with their families and relatives.

“I call the Peruvian people to sanity and also thank them for giving us the opportunity in this democratic festival. Today, above all, may Peru winAbove all, no one should be left behind, “the candidate told the media.

Keiko Fujimori at her breakfast with the family. AFP photo

Dressed in his traditional “chotano” straw hat and wide brim and accompanied by his family (wife, children, parents, brothers-in-law and several of his brothers), Castillo he was calm and satisfied, “comfortable and happy” for having participated in this electoral process.

He also took advantage of his brief speech to call each and every one of his fellow ranks “to maturity” to address the day, as well as to offer apologies for the “objections, problems and words” said during the campaign that have “hurt someone or open up susceptibilities “.

Around 24.2 million voters will turn out to vote to 83,048 polling stations nationwide, while 997,033 voters are authorized abroad to vote at 3,440 tables.

The largest number of tables abroad will settle in America (2,253) and Europe (1,012) while in Asia 146 should be installed, in Oceania 24 and in Africa 5 tables.

The beginning of the act of suffrage was scheduled at 7:00 a.m., but the first voting table has been installed at 4:55 a.m. in the José Carlos Mariátegui school, located in the district of Paucarpata, in the province of Arequipa, the South Andean region of the same name.

Unlike the first electoral round of April 11, the installation of the tables, in charge of the members of the table, is going normally and without the delays that were reported on the previous date.

Presidential order

In Lima, the interim president Francisco Sagasti he was one of the first authorities to vote at the beginning of the electoral process.

After casting their vote, Sagasti urged citizens to attend “quiet to vote”, and that he was aware that voting “is a right and an important responsibility to consolidate democracy.”

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) urged younger voters to come early to set up the polling stations in the event that the polling station members chosen for that work do not appear, and ensure the conduct of the elections.

Citizens who fulfill the work of table members, until 7:00 p.m. (21 in Argentina) In which the voting will conclude, they will receive 120 soles ($ 30) as an incentive.

After the voting closes, the polling station members will proceed to count and record the votes., in the presence of the representatives of both parties, and with the complete voting registers, they will go to deliver them to one of the decentralized offices of the ONPE.

The head of the ONPE, Piero Corvetto, has announced that the first official report of the vote will be known starting at 11:30 p.m. this Sunday (1.30 on Monday from Argentina), as the electoral records arrive at the counting centers.

In this sense, he reiterated the call of the Executive authorities to calmly wait for the official results, given that the voting intention polls have shown that both applicants are in a virtual technical tie in preferences.

Castillo of the left-wing Peru Libre party will cast her vote in her native Cajamarca and then travel to Lima to await the official results, while the right-wing Fujimori will vote in the afternoon in the Peruvian capital, where he resides.

Source: EFE

PB