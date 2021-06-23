Keiko Fujimori’s Peruvian right-wing received a severe blow from the United States. The Joe Biden government, dismissing outright the allegations of fraud filed by the candidate, argued that they were “free and fair” elections. Moreover, he described the elections as a “model of democracy” in Latin America.

With diplomatic language, Washington thus recognizes the triumph of the leftist Pedro Castillo, from Peru Libre, who obtained just over 40,000 votes difference over Fujimori, although he still could not be proclaimed president due to the judicial process that is underway as a result of the appeals presented by the right-wing candidate.

“We congratulate the Peruvian authorities for safely administering another round of free elections, fair, accessible and peaceful, even in the midst of the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, “said Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department.

Through a statement, Price remarked that “these recent elections they are a model of democracy in the region“And added:” We support giving the electoral authorities time to process and publish the results in accordance with Peruvian law. “

Pedro Castillo, virtual winner of the elections. AP Photo

In another paragraph, without naming him directly, he implies that he will work with Castillo. USA hopes to continue this “important alliance” with the candidate “duly elected by the Peruvian people, as confirmed by the Peruvian electoral authorities,” he said.

“Our two nations share a deep rooted friendship in the same fundamental values. Cooperation between the United States and Peru over the years has served to improve health, living standards, safety and environmental protections throughout the country, ”Price said.

No winner

Peru lives with great uncertainty since the June 6 ballot, and the tension grew with permanent marches of both sides. A winner has not yet been proclaimed because the electoral juries are resolving the requests for annulment and appeals presented mainly by the party of Keiko Fujimori, the daughter and political heir of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

With full scrutiny, Castillo is the virtual president-elect having surpassed Fujimori by just 44,000 votes, with 50.12% of the preferences compared to 49.87% of the right-wing candidate.

However, Fujimori has asked to annul some 200,000 votes from rural areas, Andean and poor where Castillo has won overwhelmingly, because, according to his perception, there are indications of a systematic fraud committed by his rival at the voting tables, with false signatures among other alleged irregularities.

Up to now no claim has been declared founded by electoral juries, while electoral observation missions have ruled out the possibility of fraud by failing to detect serious irregularities, such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore).

This has been corroborated by an analysis of the electoral records carried out by the Ipsos pollster where it has determined that there is no evidence of a “systematic fraud” at the polling stations as suggested by Fujimori.

Keiko’s attitude towards the electoral results was questioned by several international organizations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW). The director of the agency for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, compared his position with that of the former US president Donald Trump, who resisted until the last moment to validate the triumph of his rival, Joe Biden.

“How long is Keiko Fujimori going to continue playing Trump?”He wrote on his Twitter account, where he attached the significant statement from the United States Department of State.

The transfer of command in Peru is scheduled for July 28, and experts believe the ceremony will go smoothly.

Source: EFE and Clarín

PB