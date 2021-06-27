The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the audios of phone calls made by the incarcerated Vladimiro Montesinos, who was the “strong man” of the Alberto Fujimori regime (1990-2000), in which he proposes that bribes be given to members of the National Elections Jury (JNE) to favor the daughter of the imprisoned former president, Keiko Fujimori.

“The Office of the Prosecutor of the Nation informs that the audios that would link members of the JNE with alleged illegal acts they have been referred to the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Crimes committed by Public Officials, “said the Public Ministry in a message posted on Twitter.

The Peruvian Navy also announced that it will investigate, together with the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), the phone calls that Montesinos did from his prison at the Callao Naval Base, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

The Public Ministry indicated that the prosecutor Bersabeth Revilla “will be in charge of investigating the origin and content of the audios”, which were released this Thursday at a press conference by former congressman Fernando Olivera.

“It should be noted that the members of the JNE they are not contemplated in Article 99 of the Constitution, which expressly indicates senior officials with constitutional prerogative, “he remarked.

In the latest recordings, Montesinos proposes bribing magistrates of the plenary session of the JNE, the highest electoral body in Peru that must review the appeals presented by Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of the former president, to annul the minutes of the second round that he disputed on June 6 with the leftist Pedro Castillo.



According to what he points out, his objective was for the JNE to accept all the appeals presented by Keiko to nullify about 200,000 votes from parts of the country where Castillo garnered overwhelming support.

With 100% of the votes counted in the second presidential round on June 6, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) reported that Castillo obtained 50.12% of the preferences and surpassed Fujimori by just 44,176 votes.

Urgent order

The Office of the Prosecutor announced the start of the investigation after receiving a “very urgent” request sent by the president of the JNE, Jorge Salas, to the attorney general, Zoraida Ávalos, so that “the origin and content of said documents, to determine the authenticity and, where appropriate, the existence of responsibilities “.

Salas affirmed that “the current members of the National Elections Jury” reject “any attribution on partiality and illegality” in their actions during the electoral process in progress.

“We put at your disposal the information you consider his necessary office, “he remarked.



The Navy also confirmed, in a statement, that Montesinos received authorization to make calls from a public telephone located inside his prison on June 10 and 23, although these were supposed to be “his partner, who is duly identified as well as his telephone number “.

However, former congressman Olivera presented this Thursday some audios with alleged calls made by Montesinos those same days to an ex-military to coordinate an alleged bribery three of the four magistrates of the National Elections Jury (JNE).

The JNE’s review of the lawsuits filed by Keiko Fujimori, who alleges a “systematic fraud” without having delivered evidence, still prevents the official proclamation of Castillo as president-elect of Peru for the period 2021-2026.

The existence of fraud in the elections has been discarded by the electoral missions of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore), in addition to national organizations such as the Civil Transparency Association and the Ombudsman’s Office.

Likewise, the European Union, the United States and Canada have endorsed the correction of the Peruvian elections, rated as fair, free and transparent.

