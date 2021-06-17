Peruvian markets, in suspense after 10 days without knowing the winner of the Peruvian elections, reflect uncertainty that took over the country in the midst of the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Waiting for the National Elections Jury (JNE) to resolve the vote challenges and proclaim the winner, the lack of definition and fears of a victory for the leftist Pedro Castillo they caused volatility in the foreign exchange market and shocks in the stock market.

The dollar, which in December was trading at 3.62 soles, reached the record of 3.94 soles the next day of the June 6 ballot, and then it’s down slightly.

In the Lima Stock Exchange, the General Index accumulates a fall of 11.7% since the close prior to voting, with a 7.7% plunge the day after Castillo emerged as a possible winner.

To allay the fears of the private sector, Castillo’s chief economic adviser, Pedro Francke, you said that your program it has “nothing to do with the Venezuelan proposal.”

Pedro Castillo, almost certain winner of the elections. AFP photo

“We will not make expropriations, we will not make nationalizationsWe will not carry out generalized price controls, we will not carry out exchange controls that prevent you from buying and selling dollars and taking dollars out of the country, “he promised in an interview with AFP on Friday.

For the economist Jorge González Izquierdo – former Labor Minister of President Alberto Fujimori, the father of the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori – “it is not necessarily true that if Castillo wins everything collapses, because it will depend a lot on the ministerial cabinet that names“.

Therefore, he advises the winner – especially if it is Castillo – to announce as soon as possible a Chief of Staff, a minister of economy, a president of the Central Bank and a minister of Energy and Mines.

“If they are named characters that awaken confidence in the markets, things are going to calm down a lot, because the message Castillo would send is that it will be a reformist center government and not one of the extreme left, “González Izquierdo told AFP.

Advantage

The economist Elmer Cuba, a member of the board of the Central Bank and partner of the firm Macroconsult, affirms that “the money and capital markets already have reacted with deterioration [a la incertidumbre], in particular the exchange rate, the value of non-mining companies and financing costs. “

However, Cuba highlights in an opinion article, the prolonged electoral scrutiny has served so that “Castillo’s economic spokesmen affirm what they wouldn’t do in economic policy “.

Since last week, Francke and other economists on his team have held meetings with the financial sector, which remains cautious about the future of the Peruvian economy, which before the pandemic was attractive to foreign investors.

“I don’t think entrepreneurs will think about investment projects until this [el escrutinio electoral] solve it“Analyst and former ambassador Hugo Otero told AFP.

“There are 10 days that shook Peru, as well as John Reed’s book,” adds Otero, paraphrasing the Ten Days That Shook the World, the work of the American journalist who witnessed the Russian revolution in 1917.

Although Peru has lived these 10 days a “paralyzing expectation”, according to Otero, the difficulties of its economy began earlier.

The country has been on an election campaign since January, initially by the parliamentarians and the first presidential round on April 11, and then the second round between Castillo and Fujimori.

While GDP grew 58% in April compared to the same month of 2020 (When the country was in quarantine so the basis of comparison is very low), the pandemic, electoral uncertainty and a “mismanagement” of fiscal policy, according to González Izquierdo, will continue to weigh down the Peruvian economy.

Since the beginning of the year, the Central Bank has sold 10.3 billion dollars to sustain the Peruvian currency, “the largest intervention recorded in a selling position in a semester,” according to the issuing entity itself.

“A recovery process has not started, and this is explained because the pandemic is still there. And so the economy cannot lift its head, “says González Izquierdo.

Peru reports 190,000 dead and more than two million cases of covid-19. In addition, it has the highest death rate from the pandemic in the world (582 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), since it adjusted the figures in May.

González Izquierdo highlights that “the tremendous political and social uncertainty, quite accentuated” will be felt even more in the economic indicators of May and June, when the impact of the second round enters the measurement.

Therefore, he estimates that although in 2021 GDP would grow between 7% and 9%, It would be mainly due to the effect of the comparison with 2020, the year in which the Peruvian economy sank 11.12%.

AFP Agency

PB