Forever they have looked at each other with suspicion and at electoral time they accuse each other From the results. Lima and the rest of Peru have not finished assuming from the beginning that they live in the same territory and that their progress depends on their beginning to understand each other.

The second presidential round in Peru has called into question the political power of Lima, the capital that brings together a third of the population, and raises the possibility that the next president be elected by the so-called interior of the country.

In Peru, “there is an issue that is crucial, which is the big difference in terms of power“Anthropologist Mirko Solari explained to Efe.

But, in addition, “when we talk about the antagonism between Lima and the interior of the country, we are also talking of an ethnic antagonism, between an imaginary of the white and an imaginary of the most indigenous “, he specified.

The leftist Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre party, is the favorite to win the June 6 election, according to polls, while the right-wing Keiko Fujimori has not managed to conquer the center and south of the country, where her rival gathers crowds despite the pandemic .

The candidate of Fuerza Popular, accused of money laundering and on whom a request of 30 years in prison hangs, represents and defends continuity in economic and institutional matters.

It is, therefore, Lima’s favorite, headquarters of the country’s political and economic elite.

Symbolically, up to three times in his first public debate against Castillo, Fujimori angrily snapped at his rival who had had “to come here” to talk to him, when appearing in the main square of the Andean Chota, the candidate’s native province.

Castillo advocates the change of the Constitution promulgated by the candidate’s father, Alberto Fujimori, in 1993, to introduce changes in the neoliberal economic model and also review contracts, nationalize extractive activities and control international trade.

The union teacher, who has made his countryman’s hat one of his symbols, has promised a second agrarian reform that offers greater resources and property to small farmers, an offer that attracts rural families, forever relegated from urban development and the prosperity of recent decades.

Inheritances of the viceroyalty

Solari states that Lima’s centralism dates back to the viceroyalty of Peru, established in the 16th century in this coastal city, and which was consolidated over three centuries, until the moment of independence, which materialized precisely 200 years ago, driven from the interior of the country.



“There are three centuries of colonization that establish the foundations of this polarity, of this dichotomy between Lima and the interior, which I could call a dichotomy of center and periphery, “noted the professor at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

With the arrival of independence, Lima continued to concentrate political power, legal, economic and administrative of the nation, and the development of the country was measured according to the priority advance of its capital.

This growth only generated great waves of migration, since the 40s of the last century, to have access to services and living conditions that did not exist in other parts of the territory.

Decentralization policies, to promote balanced growth in the country, were left halfway, as they failed to merge macro-regions “that could counter the power of Lima“said Solari.

“Fragmentation continues and, therefore, if a tradition of corruption and patronage is added to that, in some way the capital of the region becomes what Lima is” and the “chain of power”, expressed the anthropologist.

Of a total of 33 million inhabitants in Peru, Lima concentrates about 11 million and the regions that are closer in number are Piura and La Libertad, with two million inhabitants each.

The Peruvian north, with intense agro-industrial, fishing and commercial activity, almost doubles in population to the Cajamarca region, where Castillo was born, and to South Andean Arequipa, the second metropolis of the country in attraction for migrants.

While Lima and Arequipa attract migrants in search of better opportunities, Cajamarca and the Amazon Loreto are the regions that they ‘expel’ the largest number of people due to the lack of basic survival conditions.

