The leftist candidate Pedro Castillo exceeds in voting intention to the right-wing Keiko Fujimori for the presidential ballot on June 6, according to a poll released by a local television channel.

Castillo, a rural school teacher, concentrates 43% of the intention to vote, while Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, receives 34% of the preferences, the Ipsos survey indicates.

13% would vote blank or null and 10% did not specify their electoral option in the consultation, indicated the survey.

Castillo added 1 percentage point and Fujimori three compared to the poll conducted by Ipsos between April 15 and 16.

“We take it with humility, with serenity. We see that finally the numbers and trends begin to move, “Keiko Fujimori told the Sunday show Cuarto Poder.

“We understand that this survey is prior to the debate and the Chota meeting, there is still a long way to go. It is important to call on the people who are joining to continue helping us,” he said.

Ipsos questioned 1,204 people on April 30, with a margin of error of 2.8%.

The increases of the two candidates come from the undecided, who have dropped to 10% and have preferred Fujimori to a greater extent than Castillo, especially among women, as specified by the president of Ipsos, Alfredo Torres.

The consequence of this is that it has been reduced from 55% to 50% the “anti-vote” against Fujimori, made up of voters who affirm that under no circumstances will they vote for her, while in Castillo’s case this scale has risen slightly to 36%.

The changes

Among Fujimori voters, 60% say they will vote for her because she is the less bad of the two, while in the case of Castillo, 38% of his voters will support him because they see him as the less bad.

The survey also showed that 36% of Peruvians want radical changes in the neoliberal economic model that was consolidated in Peru since the mandate of Alberto Fujimori, as promoted by Castillo, who claims the nationalization of the exploitation of natural resources.

54% prefer moderate changes and only 11% for continuity, which Keiko Fujimori has so far raised, who seeks to reach the Presidency to vindicate the legacy of his father, whom he has promised to pardon from the sentence of 25 years in prison that he fulfills for crimes against humanity.

At the polls they are convened on June 6 more than 25 million Peruvians to elect its next president for the period 2021-2026, who will take command on July 28, the day of the 200 years of Peru’s independence.

Castillo, candidate of the Peru Libre party, he won the first presidential round with 18.92% and Keiko, from Fuerza Popular, escorts him with 13.40%, after counting 99% of the votes in the April 11 election, which had a record 18 candidates and no favorites.

The country, in recession due to the pandemic and politically unstable since 2016 – it had three presidents in five days in November – is now heading for a ballot between two candidates located in the antipodes and who together obtained only 32% of the votes in the first round.

Source: AFP and EFE

