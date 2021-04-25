The ultra-left candidate Pedro Castillo wins by almost double the votes to the right-wing authoritarian Keiko Fujimori, her rival in the second round of the presidential elections in Peru on June 6, according to a poll released this Sunday.

The survey, carried out by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) and published by the newspaper The Republic, pointed out that when asked “if tomorrow were the second presidential round”, the 41.5% of citizens said they would vote for Castillo and 21.5% for Fujimori.

Thus, both candidates 20 percentage points separate them, a distance greater than the 11 and 15 points of difference reported in previous surveys.

Last week, a poll carried out by the Ipsos company and published by the local network América Televisión, indicated that 42% of citizens said they would vote for Castillo and 31% for Fujimori.

In addition, a month and a half after the ticket, a 21.2% assured that they would leave their suffrage blank, or would annul it, while the undecided reached 13.5% and 2.2% would not go to vote or would not vote for any.

The profile of the voters

According to the EIP study, support reverts to socioeconomic levels A and B, the most affluent in the country, where Fujimori receives 38.3% of the preferences and Castillo reaches 26.5%.

On the other hand, in sectors C, D and E, the population with the least economic resources, the candidate from Peru Libre prevails with 37.4% and 49.4%, respectively, to the candidate from Fuerza Popular, who obtained 23% and 14.6% support.

In relation to ideological self-identification, 62.3% of those who support Castillo consider themselves to be from the left, 35.5% from the center and 51% say they agree with completely changing the economic model of the country.

Likewise, 18% bet on the union teacher convinced of his proposals, 11% do so because he is anti-Fujimori, 10% because they consider that the candidate represents a change and 10% because he is new in the field of politics.

About Keiko, 39.5% of its voters identify with the ideology of the right and 25.4% mention that they support it because they want to change the economic model little or nothing.

For the Fujimori candidate, 18% support her for being anti “left, socialism, communism and extremism”, 12% because she considers her the “lesser evil”, 11% because she is a woman and 8% for the “economic stability “.

In Lima

According to the territorial scope, Castillo is the favorite in most provinces of Peru, since it dominates the urban area with 43.6% and the rural areas of the country with 56.7%.

The far-left candidate also obtained 54.7% support in the south, 51.5% in the east and 45.8% in the center, while Fujimori reached 12.3%, 17 , 2% and 14.8 In Metropolitan Lima, however, where a third of the electoral population is concentrated, the poll gives a technical tie between the candidates, since Castillo achieves 29.3% support and Fujimori 31.4%.

The IEP survey was conducted between April 17 and 21 of 1,367 people, has a margin of error of 2.65% and a confidence level of 95%.

Source: EFE

PB