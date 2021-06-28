Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori asked Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti that requests an international audit of the elections carried out on June 6 to clarify the complaints of “fraud” presented by his political organization.

In a letter addressed to Sagasti, Fujimori insisted on requesting an audit from the Organization of American States (OAS), despite the fact that the electoral observation mission of said organization already confirmed the correctness of the elections, in order to “determine whether the results represent a reflection of the popular will.”

The vote count for the second round yielded the victory of the leftist candidate Pedro Castillo, but Fujimori maintains the version of fraud, even though the appeals and challenges presented to the electoral bodies and courts have been rejected so far.

No electoral observer body has found signs of “fraud”, while countries and institutions such as the European Union, the US, the United Kingdom or Canada, have expressed their confidence in the Peruvian electoral system and that the elections have been free and fair.

Keiko Fujimori has not accepted defeat. AFP photo

In fact, the OAS itself assured on Thursday that it had “verified” that the challenges to the ballot certificate that Fujimori was promoting to annul some 200,000 votes in rural and peasant areas that overwhelmingly supported Castillo, they are being done with “adherence to the law and current regulations.”

The OAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM), headed by former Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez, continues to monitor the Peruvian electoral crisis uninterruptedly since it arrived in the country before election day.

The minutes

Fujimori went to the Government Palace to leave her request at the party table, accompanied by her candidates for vice presidencies Luis Galarreta and Patricia Juárez.

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) asked that the voting records are reviewed due to the “large number of irregularities” that his organization has denounced and reminded Sagasti of his responsibility to “guarantee the transparent outcome of the elections.”

However, the candidate of Fuerza Popular accused the National Elections Jury (JNE) of incurring in “bias” in their resolutions of the appeals raised by their party, which up to now have been rejected due to lack of evidence for their accusations.

“We need to know the truth and we trust that you will be able to fulfill this important mission, “in addition to guaranteeing the” necessary legitimacy (to the next ruler) to fulfill his responsibility, “Fujimori said in statements to journalists outside the Government Palace.

Last Saturday, a group of right-wing politicians allied to Fujimori requested an “urgent” meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, to present you the “irregularities” that in his opinion have existed in the elections of June 6.

In a note signed among others by Jorge del Castillo (former prime minister of Alan García), Lourdes Flores, (Fujimori’s legal advisor), or Adriana Tudela (elected congressman and daughter of Francisco Tudela, vice president of Alberto Fujimori), the group asks “an informational meeting” to show “the latest findings” on the alleged commission of a “fraud” in the Peruvian elections.

Source: EFE

PB