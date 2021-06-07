With an agonizing and tight counting of the votes, which threatens to last for several days before an official result can be counted on, the Peruvian elections nevertheless allow us to extract now some conclusions on the political, social and economic situation of the country.

Beyond whether the winner is Pedro Castillo (left) or Keiko Fujimori (right), the x-ray that the vote leaves of Peru and its problems is clear.

An abyss it separates the large urban centers of the Pacific coast from the rest of the country. “Antifujimorismo” is the most consistent and widespread political expression in Peru. The solidity of the electoral system is firm, and the vote from abroad is and will be decisive in the result, as much as that from within.

It also seems clear that whoever is elected it will do so with flimsy legitimacy and he will be forced to build bridges after an extremely polarized campaign that has left the country sharply divided.

The Peruvian media reflects the vote-by-vote fight in Peru. AFP photo

1.- The abyss

Peru has two parallel realities. The north coast of the Pacific and Lima, on the one hand, and the rest of the territory, on the other.

While that division already had been articulating and underlining for years, the vote seems to settle the discussion.

Lima, Callao and the regions of La Libertad, Lambayeque, Tumbes and Piura, as well as Ica, to a lesser extent, have voted widely for Fujimori and his proposals for neoliberal economic continuity.

They are zones that have taken advantage of the economic policies of the last 30 years, which concentrate trade flows and agro-industrial investment, have better communication routes and are more densely populated.



Keiko Fujimori, the candidate of the populist right in Peru. Photo Bloomberg

They are also areas with the largest population of European or mestizo origin and where political violence of the 80s and 90s of the last century it was lower.

On the other side is the interior, particularly the high Andean regions of the south, with a very high population of native peoples, who was devastated during terrorism, which treasures huge mining and energy resources but which economic development left aside. The vote for Castillo there is overwhelming: Puno (89%), Cuzco (82.9).

2.- Antifujimorism

The “antifujimorismo”, the loose political-citizen coalition that is articulated according to its rejection of Keiko Fujimori and her father, former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), is the main political force and, in fact, the most influential in the country.

For this group, the Fujimori and their policies are the paradigmatic representation of evils such as corruption, abuses of power, state terrorism and the takeover of public powers.

Fujimori, despite the overwhelming support from the media and the economic powers, does not seem to have achieved that his reiterated message to raise the vote as a referendum between “communism and freedom” or in defense of the economic “model” overcome the rejection of yourself.

Or put another way: few of Castillo’s votes clearly obey his proposals for economic change and the Constitution and many to the fact that he is not Keiko Fujimori.

3.- Build bridges

Whoever wins these elections it will do so with “borrowed” votes conjuncturally united against a “greater evil”, which implies a weak legitimacy.

The task will be to maintain the precarious popular support and also get closer to the rest of the citizenry that demands results: Peru is going through a deep economic, social and health crisis that requires a collective approach and a common effort.

In 2016 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski beat Keiko Fujimori in the ballot in a similar circumstance, with a difference of just 40,000 votes.

Fujimori did not accept the result and from Congress, where he held an overwhelming parliamentary majority, did the impossible to break the Executive and it ended up unleashing a gigantic political crisis whose consequences are still being experienced.

This time, both candidates have said that they will accept the result when it is official and ask for collaboration and calm, which appears to be a good sign.

4.- The system works

Despite the enormous tension it is experiencing, the Peruvian electoral system, and by extension its democracy, seems to be working perfectly.

Under the covid-19 pandemic, the presidential vote it was carried out with total tranquilityd, without serious incidents and without questioning the impartiality of the electoral agents, despite attempts by both sides to sow doubts and claim non-existent fraud.

With an altered and highly polarized population and many things at stake, the resilience of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) and the National Elections Jury (JNE) is clear and their work is supported by international electoral observers, that rule out that there may be some kind of fraud.

5.- Voting from abroad

The Presidency of Peru could be defined in Florida, Madrid and Buenos Aires, among other places.

With a census of just under a million voters, Peruvians abroad could be decisive in these elections for the first time in history.

The percentage of Peruvian voters who exercised their right from outside the country was 38%, a figure higher than that of other appointments with the polls.

Generally, this vote, which has its largest centers in the US, Spain, Argentina and Chile, It is mostly Fujimori, but it remains to be seen if the increase in participation responds to the candidate or if on the contrary it is an “anti-Fujimori” reaction. This will be discovered at the last minute: the voting records must physically arrive in Lima to be processed and included in the system, and that can take days.

