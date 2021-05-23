The leftist candidate Pedro Castillo has increased its advantage more than 10 points above the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, her rival in the second round of the presidential elections on June 6 in Peru, according to the latest poll released this Sunday.

According to the survey carried out by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) and published by the newspaper La República, the applicant for Peru Libre managed to increase the distance from Fujimori by obtaining 44.8% of the votes, 10 points more than the leader of Fuerza Popular, which reached 34.4% of preferences.

Just two weeks after the ballot, the poll also showed that 12.8% of Peruvians would vote blank or null and 5.1% have not yet opted for either of the two options.

According to the IEP survey, the rural school teacher continues to dominate the intention to vote in the north, south, center and east of the country, a scenario that is reversed in Metropolitan Lima, where Fujimori reaches a preference of 45.8%, almost 12 points more than Castillo, which receives 33.9%.

The “No to Keiko” is still very strong in Peru. Reuters photo

In the northern part of Peru, the candidate for Peru Libre rose more than 10 points percentage compared to the previous study by the same pollster and achieved 47.2% support, while the Fujimori candidate reached 29.2%.

In the south, the union leader prevails with 62.5% of the votes, tripling the 20.3% of support that the right-wing applicant receives.

The poor, with Castillo

The distance between the two candidates is less, however, in the center and east of the country, where Castillo wins with 48.6% and 39.5% of the votes over Fujimori, who reaches 33.7% and a 35.5% support, respectively.

Likewise, the survey confirms that the leader of Fuerza Popular continues as the favorite in socioeconomic levels A and B, the wealthiest in the country, where it receives a resounding 52.1% and Castillo reaches 32.7%.

In contrast, in sectors C and D / E, la population with fewer resources In economic terms, the Peru Libre candidate prevails with 43.9% and 50.8%, respectively.

According to the poll, 47% of Castillo’s voters support him because “offer a change”29% because “they do not want Fujimorism to return to power” and 14% because they consider that “they will worry about those who have the least.”

About Fujimori, 55% of those who plan to vote for her respond that they will do so because “he does not want the left / communism to come to power”, 18% because they consider that the right-wing candidate provides “stability and order”, 13% because they “trust her” and 11% because they think she “offers a change.”

The candidate Keiko Fujimori only wins in Lima. AFP photo

The IEP study also reveals that the anti-vote the daughter and political heir of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) increased to half the population eligible to vote.

The greatest rejection of the Fujimori candidate is concentrated in rural areas, where 65% of the population would definitely not vote for her.

In Castillo’s case, the level of anti-vote reaches more than a third of the electorate (37%), while 7% indicate that they would not choose either of the two candidates.

The IEP survey was conducted between May 20 and 21 with 1,208 people, has a margin of error of 2.8% and a confidence level of 94.5%.

Source: EFE

PB