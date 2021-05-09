A new poll showed this Sunday the fall of the presidential candidate Pedro Castillo to 36.2% of voting intention and the increase to 30% in favor of the candidate Keiko Fujimori, with a view to the second presidential round in Peru.

The survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) revealed that the intention to vote in favor of the leftist Castillo lost five percentage points in May, compared to the previous month and after the debate he proposed to his rival in the city of Chota.

Meanwhile, the right-wing Fujimori rose 8.5 points percentage in May, after having added support from other conservative parties and resuming an intense campaign agenda.

The percentage of undecided also it has dropped this month to 8.6%, five points less since April, but the percentage of voters who will vote blank or flawed remains at 21%, according to the survey published by the newspaper La República.

Voters blank or flawed are mainly in the age group between 18 and 24 years old (28.9%) and those between 25 and 39 years old (26.7 The regions that mostly support Castillo are the south with 45.9 % and the eastern Amazon with 42.3%, while Fujimori is followed in Lima for 41.7%, the region and city that concentrates a third of the national electorate.

With respect to the first debate they held in the city of Chota, the home region of maestro Castillo, 41% affirm that the Fuerza Popular candidate won that presentation, cAnother 37% claim that the applicant from Peru Libre did it.

Regarding who presented the best proposals, both candidates are equal in 39%, but 44% affirm that Castillo offers them more confidence.

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) may be a better manager on the issue of the pandemic for 47% and also in overcoming the economic crisis (46%), while Castillo is considered a better option in the fight against corruption (58%) and in advance of education (56%).

The IEP survey was applied between May 3 and 6 to a sample of 1,218 people nationwide, with a margin of error of 2.8% and a confidence level of 95%.

Source: EFE

