The “ballotage” of the French regional elections on Sunday meant the complete failure of Marine Le Pen’s party, that did not win a single region, and the conservative Republicans prevailed. In March, President Emmanuel Macron’s party disappeared in the race in third place. The socialists returned: with the ecologists they won five regions.

The record abstentionism of 65.7 percent It was again the most significant and disturbing rate of the night, demonstrating the indifference of the French towards politics. Voters preferred to give another six years in power to regional presidents already in power.

The second round of the French regional elections is not anodyne in the democratic future of the country. It is more than winning or losing an election for the regions in which the country has been divided, but it means consolidating or weakening how far the strength of Rassemblement National, Marina Le Pen’s new party, could go, facing the presidential elections next year.

The dynamics of his third presidential election for Marina was decided after the defeat in the strategic region of PACA (Alps, Provence and the Côte d’Azur). It was his great challenge. His National Front party renamed not a single region won.

President Emmanuel Macron arrives with his wife to vote. AFP photo

Republican Richard Muselier defeated in the PACA region the former National Front and its reconverted Thierry Mariani, who jumped from the Republicans to Le Pen’s National Rassemblement. It took away Le Pen’s hope.

“We are all those who win today”said Muselier, who was re-elected and failed the polls.

For Marine Le Pen, the long confinement of the pandemic discouraged voters, after denouncing “a disastrous organization of the vote.” She insisted that “The indifference of young people to the election is a message to the entire political class”. “I want to rehabilitate politics and give its benefits to the French,” said Marine Le Pen.

Republicans, on the run

The conservative Republicans got an unexpected “score” in the first round and the great defeated was En Marcha, the party of President Emmanuel Macron. The head of state already anticipated his failure in the regional elections and recognized his lack of weight in them. But its militants supported the right and the left to confront Le Pen.

In this second round of the regional election, Republicans Xavier Bertrand, Valerie Pécresse and Laurent Wauquiez, three “presidential” pre-candidates, disputed the votes to find out who will be the head of their party in the general elections and all three won in their regions. All won. Valérie Pécresse was re-elected for a long time on the Île de France in front of the ecologist Julien Bayou, at the top of a list of unity of the left.

In Auverge-Rhone Alpes the conservative Republican and former minister Laurent Wauquiez prevailed, who recalled that “the extremes have receded”And it is necessary to“ find a new hope ”.

Former Minister Xavier Betrand was widely re-elected by 52 percent of the vote in the Hauts de France region, in front of Republican Sébastien Chenu and ecologist Karima Delli. His next chapter will be to be a presidential candidate.

The tone of his speech was that of a candidate for the Eliseo Palace on the march for this former labor minister in the government of Nicolás Sarkozy. The 2022 presidential campaign began tonight.

Abstention



“The National Front has been widely defeated and stopped,” said Xavier Bertrand at the time of his victory. He said that abstention must be explained “in the cry of France that Respect the rules and she works but is not listened to or they look at her with indifference ”.

“You, the silent, the invisible, I address them,” he said. “Politics is not dead. These results give me the strength to reconnect with France ”said Bertrand, after declaring that his priority will be“ the middle class and the workers ”to create a“ new project of society ”.

The socialists got Brittany, Bourgogne-Franche Comté, Occitania, New Aquitaine and Central -Val de Loire.

As in the first round, the abstention rate was the queen of the election and a record in the ballotage. The first polls give an abstention of 65.7 percent nationwide, 68 percent in Paca and 78 percent in the Île de France, according to Ipsos / sopra Steria surveys. In Hauts de France, abstention reached 72 percent when the polls closed. A failure for the government, which called on young people to vote, but also a deep democratic frustration, which is aggravated in each election that is not presidential.

“It is very calm, even worse than the previous Sunday”Said a security officer in Chartres, at a school on the Île de France.

Young people explain their electoral indifference to the “lack of weight of the ideas of the right and the left. No one is interested in them “.

“I only care about work and it is difficult for me to get it and keep it. All they offer are interim jobs. When two months have passed, they kick us out and we can’t ask for the social home, which requires 3 months’ salary to get it ”protests Mohamed, a Frenchman who works on the production line of a car manufacturer, who has no demand for cars and expels temporary workers. The pandemic aggravates their precariousness.

With France officially unmasked and open after the endless pandemic, young people prefer to meet, go out, visit bars, and not go to vote. The holidays are approaching and the French dream of leaving, having fun, reuniting with their families and not thinking about politics.

Retirees are scared of this indifference of the young. “It is a record abstention. It is a failure of democracy, they must motivate young people not to fall into extremism, in Le Pen’s networks. This indifference is alarming for politics, ”said Sylvie, who just got her retirement as a nurse in a hospital, after ending up exhausted by the demand of the pandemic.

All the winning candidates admitted the crisis of politics and the need to recover it respecting “the word given”, “Electoral promises” and prioritizing “security”, which today degrades France.

