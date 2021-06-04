Election on June 6th

ofCindy Boden shut down

Ballot papers don’t look the same everywhere. For the state election of Saxony-Anhalt in 2021, they are similar to those of the federal election. How to choose correctly.

Magdeburg – first vote, second vote, direct mandate, five percent hurdle and personalized proportional representation: There are many terms relating to the electoral system and the ballot for elections that are sometimes difficult to understand without background knowledge. But they also play a role again in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. A new parliament will be elected there on June 6, 2021.

In order to exercise one’s right to vote, one must fill out the ballot correctly on election day. The good thing: The voting slip for Saxony-Anhalt is very similar to the principle of the voting slip for the federal election in 2021. Both elections follow the principle of personalized proportional representation. Simply put, people as well as parties play a role. And for this, each voter has two votes that he can cast.

The ballot for the state election of Saxony-Anhalt in 2021 allows two votes

Correspondingly, the ballot, which is handed out at the polling station or received with the documents for the postal vote in Saxony-Anhalt, is divided into two columns. The left column for the first voice, also called the person voice. The right column is for the second vote or party vote.

The first vote is given to the candidate from the respective constituency. Saxony-Anhalt is divided into 41 constituencies. There are several candidates in each of these areas. You are on the ballot with your party affiliation. The voter can place his cross next to one of the persons. Whoever has received the most votes in the end receives the direct mandate and becomes a member of this constituency.

The order of the parties on the voting slip is precisely defined

On the other hand, the names of the parties or list associations are on the right-hand side. 22 parties are running their state election proposals in this state election in Saxony-Anhalt. Here, too, the voter can only put one cross. At the end of the day, voting shares for each represented party are calculated from the votes. Before the election, the parties draw up a so-called state list, which defines the order in which the candidates are to enter the state parliament. Only those parties or list associations that receive at least five percent of the second votes can move into the state parliament in Magdeburg.

In a certain way, of course, the order in which the parties appear on the ballot is also decisive. Parties come first according to the number of second votes they received in the last election. This is followed by new candidate parties in alphabetical order.

What can invalidate a ballot for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt?

This explains the most important points for the voting slip for the Saxony-Anhalt state election. But it is important to fill out the slip in such a way that it does not become invalid. In any case, this means: sample ballot papers, slips for other constituencies or prints from newspapers and election posters cannot be validly filled out. In addition, ballot papers become invalid, among other things, if …

… they are torn through.

… there are too many crosses on it.

… crosses are inaccurately placed, so that election officials do not know which line is meant.

… they are marked with a question mark.

… they are only marked on the back.

When the result is counted, the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt is composed of the 41 successful applicants in the constituencies and at least 42 members of the state election proposals.

State election of Saxony-Anhalt 2021: top candidates, surveys and information

The top candidates, which the major parties will send in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in 2021, have already been chosen. The surveys from Saxony-Anhalt already show that it will be an exciting election again. Also, we’ve got you covered elsewhere Merkur.de compiled important information about the election notification. (cibo)