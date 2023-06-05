The reports with election results for the relief of governorships in it Mexico state and Coahuila they did nothing but confirm the forecasts of amply comfortable victories for Delfina Gomez and Manuel Jimenez, respectively. This will provide new elements for the script of the process 2024which is also anticipated without surprises, at least as far as the presidential succession is concerned.

Against those who considered that recent weeks would be dominated by passive waiting, partisan blocs and other actors began early to plan definitions that, in fact, will remove the possibility of a competitive application against the candidate either candidate of the ruling party, represented by Brunettefor the relief of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

From the alliance that they maintain until now PAN, PRI and PRD versions of approaches were leaked in recent days to analyze a possible application of Marcelo Ebrard as a rupture candidate before the self-styled fourth transformation, to which would be added Citizen movement (MC), which leads dante delgado. However, the talks would not have advanced much. On the contrary, it was agreed to implement an antidote against this possibility and any other that comes from the ruling party.

According to what was shared in this space by sources close to its leaders, the opposition bloc will announce an agreement in the coming weeks in the sense that it will not apply to any of the so-called corcholatas in the event that any of them desert the marked route by the Palace and pretends to jump from the huacal designed for that purpose.

When confirmed, this position taken by the opposition will represent a paradox that was unthinkable until a few months ago, since in fact it will validate the strategy of Lopez Obrador to keep your movement together. And in contrast, it will open the way for figures from the opposition to carry out bells just testimonials. With this, a question that already runs through coffee tables, analysis forums and journalistic spaces will gain greater resonance: Who is the opposition working for?

The answer could not take long: in recent weeks pollsters from the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance They toured the country consulting citizens on a list with the names of a dozen characters mentioned for months as possible standard-bearers against Morena. Those spontaneously referred to as deserving of the vote confirm a bleak scenario. Only Beatrice Paredes (PRI) and santiago creel (PAN) reached 6% of the mentions. was located near Lilly Tellez, the senator who likes to outline proposals tailored to a television spot.

The rest of the names considered averaged 2% of the mentions among those consulted. There it was, with 1%, Enrique de la Madrid (PRI), which has been touring the country for months as soon as a forum is offered. Due to a failed strategy or because of a cruel political reality, the gallery of opposition presidential candidates would deserve to participate in something like “Hour of the Fan”.

Consequently, the real bet of the opposition to Morena and its satellite parties in 2024 seems oriented to conquer, with probabilities of triumph, some of the nine governorships that will be in dispute, somehow led by the capital of the country. And perhaps before then, he will try to build a majority in both houses of the federal Congress.

It is less than a year that distances us today from the date on which thousands of positions will be elected, including the Republic Presidentthe aforementioned governors and federal legislative bodies, to which will be added local Congresses, a huge number of mayors and aldermen.

It will be an electoral process of gigantic dimensions. The possibility of a new electoral tsunami that has its epicenter in the capital of the country must be assumed, in favor or against those who today dispatch in National Palace. A story that is already in sight. Those who do not see it will not live long.

