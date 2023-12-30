The elections held in more than 70 countries and the impact of the multiplicity of conflicts will mark 2024 of a planet in full transition of power and in clear humanitarian decline.

These are the projections of what will be news in the world, according to EL TIEMPO.

The former president of the United States and candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Donald Trump, during a rally in Hialeah.

Democracy, under examination



More than 4 billion people are called to the polls during 2024, in 76 countries, almost 51% of the world's population. While the majority of the citizens of these countries will vote in full or imperfect democraciesone in four voters will participate in elections in hybrid or authoritarian regimes.

Countries such as Russia, Tunisia, Algeria, Belarus, Rwanda or Iran will instrumentalize these electoral processes to try to strengthen the leaders in power and gain legitimacy among their citizens.while almost the other half of the electorate will exercise their right to vote in countries that, in recent years, have shown democratic erosion such as Venezuela, the United States or India.

Americans, for example, face a possible choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which will have enormous repercussions for global geopolitics, although the latter faces four criminal proceedings that keep the elections in suspense. A controversial scenario is also predicted if one takes into account that the 2020 battle was already marked by accusations of electoral fraud.

In the case of the neighboring country, It is still uncertain whether Nicolás Maduro will give in to international pressure and will establish an electoral schedule in which the opposition María Corina Machado can also participate.

In Mexico, the June 2024 presidential elections will elect, for the first time in its history, a woman as president of the country. Meanwhile, in addition to the European Parliament elections, 12 EU member states have elections.

In another large part of Latin America, with a deep crisis of traditional parties and the rise of radical agendas: from the aggressive criminal punitivism of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, who aspires to re-election in 2024, to the electoral emergence of Renovación Popular in Peru, refounded by the current mayor of Lima, Rafael López Aliaga, extreme responses emerge to the different scenarios of sociopolitical crisis.

Conflict will challenge security



With open wars in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, Sudan or Yemen, the world is experiencing the largest number of active conflicts since the end of the Second World War. With the fear that some will escalate to a global level, added to the latencies due to the tension between the Koreas or China and Taiwanthe outlook for next year is extremely tense.

With a view to limiting impunity in the midst of international combat, starting January 1 UN member states expected to sign and ratify Ljubljana-The Hague Convention for the investigation and prosecution of the crime of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It is the largest treaty for the fight against international impunity that facilitates interstate cooperation in the judicial investigation of these crimes., guarantees reparation for victims and expedites extradition. However, international organizations will also be challenged by the rise of regimes or dictatorships.

Explosion and regulation of Artificial Intelligence



AI presents future risks (regulation)

After the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the revolution also brought with it a new awareness of risksacceleration and transformation that represents a technology that aspires to be compared with human intelligence, or even to improve or surpass it. Therefore, 2024 will be a fundamental year for AI regulation. The most ambitious is that of the European Union (EU), which is determined to become the first region in the world to have a comprehensive law to regulate it.

But the governance debate goes hand in hand with the geopolitical race to lead technological innovation and, unlike the EU, in the case of the US and China, that also means the development of its military application. Both countries seek to strengthen their leadership, and the first world summit on AI security, convened by the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, became the meeting point of the great global powers – public and private; techno-authoritarian or open – attempting to regulate or influence ongoing regularization debates. The summit will have a second edition in Seoul and a third in Paris, both in 2024.

Greater social protest



High global commodity prices, continued disruptions to supply chains, High food prices and continued currency weakness against the dollar will continue to fuel social unrest in 2024 and 2025. In most countries, wages have not risen as fast as inflation, making it difficult for poorer households to buy basic goods. This could trigger social unrest, expanding small-scale protests. In an extreme scenario, protests could prompt workers in major economies to coordinate large-scale strikes demanding wage increases that match inflation. In Latin America, countries such as Argentina, Peru and Brazil are likely to see an increase in social protest in 2024.

Extreme weather events



Experts warn that it is likely that extreme weather events will begin to occur more synchronously. Severe droughts and heat waves, coupled with the return of the El Niño phenomenon, could exacerbate this situation and lead to record global temperatures in 2024. “These climate events, combined with geopolitical factors such as the collapse of a grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine, could place higher operational stress on raw material-dependent industries such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing. If extreme weather events have a significant impact on production, this would lead to shortages, affecting global supply chains and, once again, it would add upward inflationary pressures,” warns the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Economic hangover and debt sustainability



In 2024, the economic consequences of the succession of crises experienced in recent years will be more visible.especially the impact of increasing interest rates to address the biggest spike in inflation in forty years following the energy crisis of 2022. Likewise, the tightening of financing conditions will limit fiscal policy, after the rapid increase in debt, to face the impacts of covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. In this context, growth will be weak.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not expect inflation to be at the target of most central banks until 2025, which predicts high interest rates for a long period of time, especially if the price of oil increases again in a context of high geopolitical uncertainty. The IMF's growth forecast for 2024 is 2.9%, a rate very similar to that estimated for 2023. However, the cooling will be uneven by economy.

This fund promotes global macroeconomic and financial stability.

Humanitarian overflow

Wars and violence drove forced displacement globally to an estimated record 114 million people by the end of September 2023, according to UNHCR. In the first six months of 2023 alone, 1.6 million new individual asylum applications were made globally, the highest number ever recorded. What is worrying is that this increase in the number of refugees and displaced persons has not been accompanied by a reinforcement of the international aid necessary to cover their needs.

This added to the fact that the continued rise in food prices in 2024 and the impact of adverse weather conditions on agricultural production can make this situation even worse. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) predicts that between 105 and 110 million people will need food assistance at least until early 2024with increasing needs in the Latin American and Caribbean and Southern Africa regions.

