A medical team from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai were able to save the life of an Asian patient who suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest.

Professor of Cardiology and Interventional Catheterization Consultant at Al Tadawi Hospital, Dr. Hussein Heshmat, said: The patient, aged 50, suffered a severe heart attack, and the paramedics of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services transferred him within record time to the hospital’s emergency department, where he underwent urgent medical examinations. .

He added: “Examinations showed that the patient suffered from a severe heart attack and an infarction in the front and back walls of the heart as a result of a complete blockage of the left coronary artery and a blockage of the right coronary artery, which led to his suffering from cardiogenic shock, in which the heart stopped performing its function of pumping blood to the vital organs of the body. “It is a very dangerous condition, with a death rate of up to 80%.”

He confirmed the formation of a medical team from the emergency, cardiology, intensive care and endocrinology departments, to intervene immediately to save the life of the patient who also suffers from diabetes.

He continued: “The patient underwent urgent surgery, which lasted 90 minutes, during which the two arteries that were completely closed were opened.”

He explained that the medical team performed urgent catheterization surgery to expand the two arteries using the drug-coated balloon technique, with complete efficiency, without the need to use stents implanted in the artery for life.

He explained, “This technique is characterized by being safe for diabetics, as it expands the artery without the need to implant a foreign body inside the body, which carries with it the risk of chronic stent thrombosis, and threatens the possibility of the blockage returning in the future.”

He stated that the patient was placed on a ventilator during the surgery, which was crowned with complete success. He recovered, and his breathing and heart functions returned to normal operation. He left the hospital in good health after the systolic efficiency of the heart improved from 30% to 45%, and he is still monitoring his health condition periodically. With the medical team at Al-Tadawi Hospital.