Ukrainian authorities knocked down at least 6 pieces of equipment on February 15

The UK Ministry of Defense informed this Sunday (19.feb.2023) that the balloons shot down by Ukraine “probably” belong to Russia. On February 15, Ukrainian authorities destroyed at least 6 pieces of equipment, which contained suspended radar reflectors, in Kiev.

According to the UK, the balloons are likely part of a new Russian tactic to gain intelligence on Ukrainian air defense systems. The equipment would also be serving as a kind of bait for “Force” Ukraine to use up its stockpiles of missiles and ammunition.

Ukrainian authorities had already reported on February 12 balloons flying over eastern Dnipropetrovsk, according to the UK. On February 14, 2023, Moldova closed its airspace for several hours after spotting a balloon-shaped object.

Read the full statement:

“On February 15, 2023, Ukrainian armed forces spotted several balloons with radar reflectors suspended below them over Kiev. Ukrainian authorities reported that they shot down at least 6 of them.”

Earlier, on February 12, 2023, the Ukrainian Air Force reported sighting balloons over eastern Dnipropetrovsk.”

It is likely that the balloons were Russian. They likely represent a new tactic by Russia to gain intelligence on Ukrainian air defense systems and compel Ukrainians to expend valuable stockpiles of missiles and surface munitions into the air.”

On February 14, 2023, a ‘balloon-shaped’ object led to the closure of Moldova’s airspace for several hours. There is a realistic possibility that this is a Russian balloon that has left Ukrainian airspace.”

balloons in usa

On February 2, the US Department of Defense announced that it had detected a “Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon” over North American territory. The equipment was located in the State of Montana, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are 3 fields of nuclear missile silos.

This structure is made to store and launch ballistic missiles. “As soon as the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of classified information”, the Pentagon said in a statement. Here’s the full (22 KB, in English).

The following day, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, decided to postpone the trip to China, scheduled for February 5, lasting 2 days. He was due to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss the two countries’ relationship and the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On February 4, the United States claimed to have shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of North and South Carolina after the equipment flew over sensitive military sites. The balloon represented an increase in tensions between the Americans and the Chinese.

China, on the other hand, declared that the object was equipment “used for research purposes, mainly meteorological” which deviated from its course due to wind currents. the chinese newspaper Global Times claimed there was a campaign against China over the balloon.