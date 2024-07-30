Aber zum Glück lässt sich die leuchtende Kugel von ziemlich vielen Orten der Hauptstadt aus gut beobachten. Die neue Attraktion gefällt auch der Pariser Bürgermeisterin Anne Hidalgo so gut, dass sie sie am liebsten über die Olympischen Spiele hinaus behalten würde. „Der Feuerring mit dem Ballon ist ein außergewöhnliches Objekt und der Ort, an dem es sich befindet, ist wunderschön“, sagte Hidalgo im Radiosender France Bleu. Es werde an technischen Lösungen gearbeitet, um den neuen Besuchermagneten ganzjährig in Paris zu behalten.

Täuschend echt

Der Designer Mathieu Lehanneur hat die olympische Feuerschale und den ­Ballon für die Olympischen Spiele entworfen. Der Ballon umfasst eine Höhe von 30 Meter und einen Durchmesser von 22 Meter. Der „Flammenring“ hat allein schon einen Durchmesser von sieben Metern. Allerdings sind die lodernden Flammen eine optische Illusion. Die züngelnden Flammen werden von 40 LED-Scheinwerfern erzeugt. Die Rauchwolke, die den Ring umgibt, besteht in Wahrheit aus Wasserdampf, der aus 200 Hochdrucknebeldüsen stammt.

Lehanneur betonte in einem Interview, dass auf Nachhaltigkeit geachtet wurde. So werden die LED-Leuchten und auch die Düsen von Strom gespeist, der zu 100 Prozent aus erneuerbaren Energiequellen stamme. Der staatliche Elektrizitätskonzern EDF nutzt das geschickt für Eigenwerbung. Lehanneur hat auch die olympischen Fackeln entworfen, die seit der Ankunft in Marseille durch das gesamte Land und auch durch die franzö­sischen Überseegebiete getragen wurden.

Before the ascent: The balloon carrying the cauldron of Olympic flame is seen in the Jardin des Tuileries. dpa

The designer wants the balloon to be seen as a tribute to the first flight of a gas balloon filled with hydrogen. The physicist Jacques Charles and the engineer Nicolas-Louis Robert set off from the Tuileries Gardens in December 1783 on the first manned balloon flight and landed safely 44 kilometers away after two hours in the air. At the same time, the Montgolfier brothers were developing their hot air balloon, according to Lehanneur. “I have spoken to many visitors who all want the balloon to stay,” said the designer.

Ignited by the sign of diversity

Athletics legend Marie-José Pérec and active judoka Teddy Riner symbolically lit the LED lighting with the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony. The two athletes embody the diverse sporting nation, which does not correspond to the Rassemblement National’s (RN) vision of an exclusively white France, and were therefore entrusted with this honorable task. The real flame can be seen in the Tuileries in a small container that stands next to the electrically illuminated ring of flames.

The enthusiasm for the balloon fits in with the summery, exhilarating mood that has been spreading in the capital since the games began. On the Champs-Elysées, police officers in American or German uniforms greet people in their own language. Again and again, you come across wildly celebrating fans with tricolor paint on their faces, happy about France’s medals. The press is also enthusiastic about the change in mood. “The athletes are surprised by the incredible atmosphere at the competition venues,” writes the newspaper “Le Monde”.

The Eiffel Tower was also unplanned

Anne Hidalgo, meanwhile, recalled that the Eiffel Tower was to be dismantled after the 1900 World Exhibition. The socialist would like to keep other symbols of the Olympics beyond the Games. “We should consider three symbols as a legacy,” she said. She wants the Olympic rings to remain on the Eiffel Tower. The Paris landmark is facing major renovations, but the mayor said she wants to keep the heavy rings.