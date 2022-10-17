In blow up balloon artists compete against each other in a knockout race to create the most original work of art every week. In this year’s semi-final, for example, participants had to make a dress from balloons with a matching diadem in fourteen hours. For inspiration, presenter Chantal Janzen wore a dress that she also wore at the Eurovision Song Contest, but now made of balloons. Winner Denise took home 25,000 euros this summer after making a float of balloons.
blow up is developed and produced by EndemolShine Netherlands. It is one of the formats presented this week at the Mipcom, the television fair in Cannes. The format was previously sold to Australia, New Zealand and Germany.
