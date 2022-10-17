In blow up balloon artists compete against each other in a knockout race to create the most original work of art every week. In this year’s semi-final, for example, participants had to make a dress from balloons with a matching diadem in fourteen hours. For inspiration, presenter Chantal Janzen wore a dress that she also wore at the Eurovision Song Contest, but now made of balloons. Winner Denise took home 25,000 euros this summer after making a float of balloons.