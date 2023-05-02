The US military is tracking a hot air balloon of unknown origin that flies over US soil. This is reported nbc news with reference to the country’s officials on Monday, May 1.

It is noted that the balloon does not have maneuverability. It flew over parts of the Hawaiian Islands and is now moving slowly east towards Mexico. He did not fly over the objects of secret purpose.

It is known that this flying object was seen by the military about a week ago, but its origin and purpose is still being clarified. However, US officials do not believe the balloon belongs to China. It is currently unclear if the object is a weather balloon, but if it gets close to the ground, law enforcement officers will shoot it down.

In February, the United States announced a reconnaissance balloon flying over the country. The object appeared in the zone of observation of American security services in the north of the country. He flew in from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada.

The next day, the US military shot down a balloon off the East coast of the country. The operation took place off the coast of the states of South Carolina and North Carolina. US President Joe Biden personally gave permission to shoot down the aircraft.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the balloon flew from their territory, but noted that it was a civilian airship used in scientific research.

On April 3, NBS News reported that the downed balloon had collected intelligence from US military installations despite attempts by the US government to block their live transmission to Beijing.