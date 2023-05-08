A flight from Porto Alegre (RS) had its landing postponed so that the runway could be cleared this Sunday (May 7)

A plane coming from Porto Alegre (RS) had its landing canceled this Sunday (May 7, 2023) at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, after a balloon crashed near the runway.

On video from Aviation TVwhich monitors the service in command towers, it is possible to hear an agent warning: “There is a balloon falling here. You hold position and wait to approach. OK?”. Shortly after, the pilot replies: “Wonder. Today is the day. Let’s wait”.

Images on social networks show the balloon passing close to a plane from the Azul airline:

A balloon was spotted today next to an Azul plane approaching Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro, check it out: pic.twitter.com/xpLCfipMqH — AEROIN (@aero_in) May 7, 2022

On the last 26th, the Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro launched a campaign on its social networks entitled “Balloon kills”.

In the text that accompanies the publication, they say that “The proposal is to teach, with real and impactful videos, the tragic consequences of this practice, very common in Rio and throughout Brazil.”

The text further states that “about 100,000 balloons are released each year in Brazil” and the State of Rio de Janeiro “is among the leaders”.