The controversy

The balloon festival has become the most controversial issue for the municipal administration headed he Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil. The cost of 7 million pesos has been criticized, the headquarters that will be the Narnia area, in Imala, and even the alleged lack of permits. Yesterday, the municipe made an inspection visit. He says that everything is 100.

follow the circus

He national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Morenohe continued with the circus for himat the election of the new leadership in Sinaloa. He just called a group of applicants to chat with them as if he didn’t know their positions. And so it seems that she is going to follow him. They say that the only clear thing is that Marco Antonio Osuna and Faustino Hernández are ruled out. Be?

ephemeral solutions

He The Escuinapa council authorized on Tuesday night that a resource equivalent to 850,000 pesos be delivered to Jumapae to pay the three months that are owed to the Federal Electricity Commission so that they reconnect the energy and the people of Escuinape have water in their homes again. But if they don’t pay for the water, how will this paramunicipal continue to operate?

They go down drains

The sewage leaks have been the Achilles heel of the last governments in Guasave, but the problem is that it is not seen that they implement root solutions to attack it. For this year 109 million pesos will be invested in potable water and drainage workswith which they hope that there will be progress in the resolution of this issue that affects the entire municipality.

a few hours

The STASASA union leader, Yuriria Zepeda Corrales, People say that he did not close the strike with a good taste in his mouth, because the media strategy did not leave them standing well before society. However, in an effort to win in favor of the union members, he is already working on the petition that will be delivered to the state government so that it can be reflected as soon as possible.

