A balloon crashed this Sunday morning, the 14th, on the runway at Santos Dumont Airport, in the central region of Rio. The artifact caught fire as soon as it touched the ground, after colliding with a parked Blue airline plane that was in the process of refueling. The fire team acted quickly and there was no further damage.

Videos on social media show the moment of the incident and the quick action of firefighters. The balloon had the inscription “mother”, but this attempt to “homage” for Mother’s Day is a crime. According to Law 9,605, of February 12, 1998, “manufacturing, selling, transporting or releasing balloons that may cause fires in forests and other forms of vegetation, in urban areas or any type of human settlement” is liable to imprisonment one to three years, in addition to a fine.

At the end of last month, the Rio Fire Department launched the “Balão Mata” campaign, warning about the dangers of the practice. Every Wednesday, the corporation has published real videos of accidents caused by this practice on its social networks.

A survey by the Center for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) showed that around 100,000 balloons are released each year in the country. Rio is one of the states where the practice is more widespread.

Last weekend, another balloon crashed in Santos Dumont, which delayed the landing of at least one flight approaching the airport in Rio.