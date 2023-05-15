Flames were brought under control and no one was injured; it is the 2nd time in a week that a balloon invades the area of ​​the airport in Rio

A balloon honoring Mother’s Day fell on top of a plane at Santos Dumont Airport, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and caught fire this Sunday morning (May 14, 2023). The flames were quickly brought under control and no one was injured.

In Brazil, the manufacture, sale, transport and release of balloons is a crime with a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years or a fine, according to the Environmental Crimes Law (9.605/98).

See pictures of the moment of the fall:

Watch the moment the brigade members put out the fire (54s):

Exactly one week ago, on May 7, another balloon invaded the area of ​​the same airport and caused the landing of a plane, which was coming from Porto Alegre (RS), to be postponed.

On March 26, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department launched a campaign on its social networks entitled “Balloon kills”. In the text that accompanies the publication, they state that “the proposal is to teach, with real and impactful videos, the tragic consequences of this practice”.