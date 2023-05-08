Terminal was inoperative for 9 minutes this Sunday morning (May 7, 2023); at least 7 balloons flew over the area

Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), had to be closed this Sunday (7.May.2023) after the fall of 2 balloons. It was closed for 9 minutes, from 7:53 to 8:02.

According to the advisory, 7 balloons flew over the place and 2 of them ended up falling in an area of ​​the airport, which forced the interdiction. Firefighters had to be called in to safely collect the equipment.

The airport team also informed that, despite the need for temporary closure and the risks for civil aviation, there was no damage to the landing and takeoff operation in Campinas.

The concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos, which manages the site, points out that the release of balloons causes serious risks, as it could cause planes to crash. In addition, informed the concessionaire, the release of balloons is considered a crime in the country, with the risk of arrest in flagrante delicto.

*With information from Brazil Agency.

