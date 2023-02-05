“Splash One”, let ‘Frank01’ through his on-board radio. „[De ballon] has been completely destroyed.” The two American F-22 fighter jets that hit the Chinese balloon on Saturday with – it is believed – spy equipment shot over the sea, had ‘Frank01’ and ‘Frank02’ as call signs for military air traffic control. A nod to World War I pilot Frank Luke Jr., confirmed the Air Force The WarZonean online publication about military developments.

Born in Arizona, Luke shot down the record fourteen German observation balloons at Verdun in September 1918, earning him the nickname The Arizona Balloon Buster yielded. At the end of that month he was shot himself and died, aged 21.

The downing of the Chinese balloon was the dramatic conclusion to the incident that unfolded in recent days and sparked a fierce diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing. The balloon appeared, as was only known last weekend, last Monday at Alaska. Carried by the wind at an altitude of less than twenty kilometers, he traveled via Canada to the northwestern American states of Idaho and Montana.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it hovered over nuclear missile bases in Montana, then the Pentagon issued a public alarm, then slowly drifted east. Shooting down over land was considered too risky due to falling debris. But once the balloon was above the sea, President Biden, who was already under pressure from many sides, gave the order on Saturday.

In WWI it was risky to attack an enemy observation balloon as they were heavily defended with anti-aircraft guns

That Frank Luke Jr. returning here may be a detail, but it also shows how ballooning and war have long been linked.

This has been the case since the French Montgolfier brothers suggested in the late eighteenth century that the bird’s-eye view from their hot air balloon offered an advantageous view of the battlefield.

A century later, balloons were released on long lines equipped with cameras and signal flags, and then a telegraph link to real time to be able to pass on information, for example for the artillery.

hydrogen gas

In the First World War, all parties used such balloons. Attacking an enemy observation balloon was risky, as they were heavily defended with anti-aircraft guns. It was just as dangerous for the military balloonists themselves; the balloons were filled with highly flammable hydrogen gas.

The Chinese observation balloon was filled with non-flammable helium, which was experimented on from 1930 and is now standard fill. The US Coast Guard and various scientific institutions still use such balloons. They can hang over a place for a long time and are difficult to see at a great height.

Meteorological institutes around the world release them periodically. The KNMI in De Bilt do it once a day, for example (before 2013 much more common), with a relatively small helium balloon. This weather balloon, also known as a ‘radiosonde’, now sends all kinds of measurement data (such as air pressure, temperature, wind values) to a ground station.

The Chinese balloon, many times larger and visibly hung with solar panels, is such an off-course weather balloon, Beijing insists. That is unlikely, if only because China only made an announcement after three days. Still, it’s conceivable that the balloon didn’t contain any sensitive equipment, considering that China may have been interested not so much in spying on the ground – that’s what it has satellites for – but in seeing what the US response, or lack thereof, was. , would be.

With his call on his channel Truth Social (“Shoot Down The Balloon”) former President Trump was accused of “hypocrisy” after the Pentagon announced on Saturday that three Chinese balloons flew undisturbed over the US during his presidency. Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton denied that on Sunday, incidentally.

Observation balloon



German observation balloon of the type ‘AE’, used intensively from early summer 1916. The balloon, filled with hydrogen, provided artillery observers with a viewpoint over the front lines. All sides used such balloons during the First World War. (Photo ANP)

China may have gambled that this would be the case again, which provides an insight into the strategic considerations of the Biden administration just before a planned – and in the meantime called off – diplomatic talks in Beijing, where Minister Antony Blinken (Foreign Affairs) among other things to meet President Xi Jinping. It is conceivable that the platform under the balloon contained cameras, but also sensors to ‘slurp up’ electronic signals to form an image of US interception procedures or advanced radars.

Moby Dick

Balloon espionage wouldn’t be a first anyway. During the Cold War, the US had at least three military balloon projects. During the term of the Moby Dick program flew between 1955 and 1956 even five hundred balloons from west to east over the Soviet Union. Once outside Soviet airspace, the balloon dropped its box of cameras which descended on a parachute and was “scooped up” along the way by a special aircraft.

Incidentally, most of the balloons were shot down after the Russians discovered that the cold of the night reduced their buoyancy and caused them to descend far enough for a MiG to hit them. Attached to the cargo below the balloons was a plaque that read: “This box has fallen from the sky and is harmless. It contains weather data.” After two years – and international commotion – ‘Moby Dick’ was discontinued

Ships from the US Navy and Coast Guard are now searching for the debris of the Chinese balloon off the US east coast. The sea there is no deeper than twenty meters, which makes searching easier. It is conceivable that the balloon has long since sent its information and also that the Chinese have remotely erased or destroyed the electronics. Nevertheless, forensics will be of great help, a defense spokesman said.