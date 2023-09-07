Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or the 2022 winner Karim Benzema are on the list of thirty nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, revealed this Wednesday by the magazine French Football.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, A five-time Ballon d’Or winner and now a player for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, he is largely absent from the list. His historical rival, the Argentine Messi, world champion with the albiceleste in Qatar 2022, is favorite to win an eighth Ballon d’Or, despite his departure from Paris Saint-Germain to play for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer.

Since his arrival in Florida, yes, Messi shines with goals and assists. Against him, his main rivals for this year’s Ballon d’Or are the Norwegian Erling Haaland (23 years old, Manchester City) and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (24 years old, Paris Saint-Germain).

Haaland has just won the Uefa trophy for best player of the 2022-2023 season, after signing 52 goals -taking all competitions into account- in his first season with Manchester City.

Mbappé was runner-up in the world in Qatar-2022 and scored 36 goals in 42 games with PSG last season. In the new season of Ligue 1 he has scored five goals in three games.

In addition to Messi, there are three other world champion Argentine players on the list of nominees: Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez. Among the new names on the list is the English prodigy Jude Bellingham, recently signed by Real Madrid, the also English Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), the young German from Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala or the new French striker from PSG Randal Kolo Muani.

Complete list of players nominated for the Ballon d’Or

-Josko Gvardiol

-Andre Onana

-Karim Benzema

-Mohamed Salah

-Jamal Musiala

-Bukayo Saka

-Kevin DeBruyne

-Jude Bellingham

-Randal Kolo Muani

-Bernardo Silva

-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

-Emiliano Martinez

-Ruben Dias

-Erling Haaland

-Nicolo Barella

-Martin Odegaard

-Ilkay Gundogan

-Julian Alvarez

-Yassine Bounou

– Vinicius Jr.

-Rodri

-Antoine Griezmann

-Lionel Messi

-Lautaro Martinez

-Robert Lewandowski

-Kim Min Jae

-Luka modric

-Kylian Mbappé

-Victor Osimhen

-Harry Kane

Women’s Ballon d’Or: list of nominees with Linda Caicedo at the helm

In the women’s category, France Football published the shortlist of players nominated to win the highest individual award, among which is the figure of the Colombian National Team, Linda Caicedo.

Accompanying the Colombian are the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Mapi León, Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona, who managed to become champions of the Women’s World Cup.

Among the nominees for the highest award in women’s football are Diani Kadidiatou, Rachel Daly and Fridolina Rolfö, who start as favorites to win the award.

With information from AFP.

