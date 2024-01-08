Ballon d’Or winner Gullit criticizes Ronaldo’s performance in Euro 1/8 finals
The 1987 Ballon d’Or winner and former Dutch national team player Ruud Gullit criticized the performance of the Portuguese national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovenia. His words are quoted by Fanz Word.
According to the former footballer, the Portuguese have players who can take free kicks better. “But he wasted them, he couldn’t convert the penalty, and then he cried. They were crocodile tears. What he allowed himself to do is unacceptable,” Gullit said.
Earlier, Ronaldo’s tears were appreciated by former UFC champion in two weight categories Conor McGregor. He called Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history. “God bless you, brother! The past is glory! The present is history!” he said.
Ronaldo burst into tears after missing a penalty against Slovenia in extra time in the Euro 2024 round of 16. He later converted the 11-meter penalty in the shootout and helped Portugal reach the quarter-finals.
