Friday, August 12, 2022
Ballon d’Or: Luis Díaz and the 30 nominees for the France Football magazine award

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in Sports
Luis Díaz (cen.), in action against RB Leipzig.

Photo:

Ronny Hartmann. AFP

Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, starts as the great favorite to win the prize.

ADVANCE

– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Real Madrid
– Rafael Leão (Portugal) AC Milan
– Christopher Nkunku (France) RB Leipzig
– Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Liverpool F.C.
– Joshua Kimmich (Germany) Bayern Munich
– Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) Liverpool F.C.
– Vinícius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid
– Bernardo Silva (Portugal) Manchester City
– Luis Diaz (Colombia) Liverpool FC
– Robert Lewandowski (Poland) FC Barcelona
– Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Manchester City
– Carlos Casemiro (Brazil) Real Madrid
– Heung-Min Son (South Korea) Tottenham Hotspur
– Fabinho Tavares (Brazil) Liverpool FC
– Karim Benzema (France) Real Madrid
– Mike Maignan (France) AC Milan
– Harry Kane (England) Tottenham Hotspur
– Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) Liverpool FC
– Phil Foden (England) Manchester City
– Sadio Mané (Senegal) Bayern Munich
– Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast) Borussia Dortmund
– Luka Modric (Croatia) Real Madrid
– Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) Real Madrid
– Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Manchester United
– Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Manchester City
– Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) Juventus F.C.
– Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Liverpool F.C.
– João Cancelo (Portugal) Manchester City
– Kylian Mbappé (France) Paris Saint-Germain
– Erling Haaland (Norway) Manchester City.

